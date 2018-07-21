PA Family Sues Govt. After Being Ordered to Stop Holding Bible Studies

A Pennsylvania family filed a lawsuit against a Pittsburgh suburb on Wednesday after being ordered by local officials to stop using their property for Bible studies and other Christian events.

Sewickley Heights Borough, located 15 miles west of Pittsburgh, served Scott and Terri Fetterolf a cease and desist order last October stating the couple was violating local zoning ordinances by hosting Bible studies, worship events, religious retreats, religious fundraisers, picnics and weddings, something they and the prior owner have done for decades on the 35-acre farm property.

The Fetterolfs purchased the property in 2003, with express desire to carry on the tradition.

The primary purpose of the land remains as a working farm and home to the couple.

Jeremy Samek — senior counsel with the Independence Law Center, which is representing the Fetterolfs — told The Western Journal, that the borough served the cease and desist order regarding hosting events after a neighbor who moved into the area within the last few years complained about the increased vehicle traffic some of the events attract.

TRENDING: Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Samek said rather than addressing the traffic issue, the borough came in with a broad ruling prohibiting events as small as a Bible study for 10-15 people inside the couple’s home unless they apply ahead of time to get a conditional land use variance, which involves having a public hearing, with a 45-day comment period, and paying a fee of $20 to $40 for every event.

If the Fetterolfs fail to follow this procedure, they will be fined $500 for each Bible study held.

The borough completely banned larger events — such as religious retreats or fundraisers (typically involving 15 or more people), because they constitute “religious assemblies,” which are not authorized on the farm land.

Samek conceded that the borough certainly has the right to enforce reasonable noise and event size ordinances, but they haven’t proceeded that way.

Are this couple’s constitutional rights being violated? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“They had proceeded by making absolute bans,” he said. “That is a big problem.”

Before filing the suit, the Independence Law Center reached out to Sewickley Heights Borough to explain to them why their cease and desist order is too expansive, constituting a breach of the Fetterolfs’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech, religion and assembly. But the local officials did not back down.

In the public interest law firm’s complaint, which was filled in federal district court in western Pennsylvania, the attorneys argue not only are their clients’ First Amendment rights being violated, but their guarantee to equal protection under the law, as well.

The complaint notes that non-religous gatherings such as book clubs, bonfires, farm-to-table events, political fundraisers, equestrian club meetings, and garden club meetings — to name some which are happening on others’ similarly zoned properties — are not being told to cease and desist under the threat of financial penalties, while their clients are.

“Government should not target religious activities for punishment, particularly when similar secular activities are permitted.” Samek said in a statement released by the Independence Law Center.

RELATED: ‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

“In America, no government can categorically ban people from assembling to worship on one’s own property,” he added.

The Western Journal reached out to the Sewickley Heights Borough for comment, but had received no reply.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.