Lifestyle News
Palace Announcement: Harry and Meghan Will Not Return as Working Members of Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured together. After a year, the two have confirmed their decision to step down from their royal positions.Daniel Leal-Olivas - AFP / Getty ImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured together. After a year, the two have confirmed their decision to step down from their royal positions. (Daniel Leal-Olivas - AFP / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 19, 2021 at 2:51pm
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have caused a stir across the globe as people (royal and not) wonder:

Why would a duke and duchess step back from their royal positions?

The couple officially voiced their intent to shed their royal trappings in January 2020, when they announced that they’d been considering such a move for some time.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement, according to People.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II also released her response to the matter days after the two made their position public.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she said.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The queen also said that the couple would be given a year-long period after which they would revisit the matter to see if they were still determined to step back from their public, royal roles.

A little more than a year later, the couple remains firm in their decision to separate themselves from their royal duties.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday that detailed the royal family’s standing.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement read.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Prince Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, will be giving up honorary titles, as well as military and charity associations — but since Harry was born a prince, he gets to keep that title.

In true Harry and Meghan form, the no-longer-royal couple also released a statement of their own to supplement the royal statement and explain their position, and many have sensed a bit of bite in the message.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesman for the couple said, according to BBC.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
