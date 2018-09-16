SECTIONS
World News
Print

Palestinian Teen Murders US-Israeli Citizen at West Bank Mall

By Will Racke
at 9:16am
Print

A Palestinian teenager allegedly stabbed an American-born Jewish man to death at a West Bank shopping center on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

The victim was identified as Ari Fuld, 45, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen widely known as a vocal pro-Israel activist in the West Bank settler community, Reuters reported.

Israeli police said a 17-year-old Palestinian stabbed Fuld in the back at a mall in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, which are about five miles south of Jerusalem. The assailant was shot and wounded by one of several armed civilians who chased him after the attack, police said.

Fuld reportedly also gave chase before succumbing to his wounds.

Street attacks by Palestinians against Israelis have been a regular occurrence since 2015, when peace talks between Israel and Palestinian leadership collapsed. Since then, Palestinians have killed more than 50 Israelis — as well as two traveling Americans and a British tourist — in sudden attacks, according to the Associated Press.

TRENDING: Top Democrats Attended Private Dinner with Iran’s President and Louis Farrakhan

Over the same time period, Israeli forces killed more 260 Palestinians, many in clashes between security forces and armed demonstrators along the Israel-Gaza border.

The Fuld stabbing caused an immediate reaction on social media.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman lamented the killing of Fuld, whom he called “an American patriot” in a statement Sunday.

“America grieves as one of its citizens was brutally murdered by a Palestinian terrorist,” Friedman wrote on Twitter. “Ari Fuld was a passionate defender of Israel & an American patriot. He represented the best of both countries & will be deeply missed.”

Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, did not claim responsibility for the attack but said it was a “natural response to Israeli crimes against Palestinians” in the West Bank.

A 45-year-old father of four, Fuld was a well-known English-language internet commentator on the Israel-Palestinian conflict. He was the assistant director of Standing Together, an organization that supports Israel Defense Forces soldiers, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Fuld had been planning a speaking tour in the U.S. in November to “reclaim the narrative” surrounding the conflict, according to his Facebook page.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Sept. 6, 2018.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Classmate Named in #MeToo Letter Breaks Silence

Jack Davis

Drop of Light / ShutterstockDrop of Light / Shutterstock

Report: Federal Prosecutors Weighing Criminal Charges Against Former Obama White House Counsel

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong/Getty Images

65 Women from Kavanaugh’s High School Years Deliver Message to Judiciary Committee

Randy DeSoto

Dianne Feinstein; Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

FBI Throws Cold Water on Feinstein’s Kavanaugh Scandal Claim

Savannah Pointer

Senate Judiciary Committee member Cory Booker argues with Republican members of the committee during the third day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 6, 2018, in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Cory Booker Hit with Ethics Complaint for Violating Senate Rules

Michael Bastasch

Al GoreStocklight / Shutterstock

Al Gore Gets Called Out by Expert for ‘Fraudulent’ Claim About Hurricane Florence

Jason Hopkins

Stacey AbramsEarl Gibson III / Getty Images

Democrat Candidate Refuses To Reveal Source of Million-Dollar Donations

Jack Davis

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Watch: Maxine Waters Uses Slang Term for Killing While Talking About Trump, Pence

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.