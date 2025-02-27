Pam Bondi Announces Imminent Release of Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the imminent release of “some information” about Jeffrey Epstein and the activities of the deceased financier.

The senior Trump administration official made the announcement on Wednesday evening during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime” days after saying that she had details of Epstein’s activities in her possession.

Bondi said the release would likely come on Thursday after the Justice Department finishes redacting personal information about the victims.

“There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims,” she revealed, “over 250, actually.”

“So we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information,” Bondi added. “But other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse — breaking news right now — you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

Watters asked whether the public would learn who was on his flights or see pictures and video footage from his homes.

“What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information,” Bondi told the Fox News host. “But it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant.”

BREAKING NEWS: US Attorney General @PamBondi says we can expect brand new Jeffrey Epstein details TOMORROW. Expect flight logs and names… pic.twitter.com/dMn4nkKefV — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 27, 2025



Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor before receiving a controversial plea deal but was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking involving minors.

Little Saint James, his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was allegedly used as a hub for sex trafficking and abuse involving underage females and powerful business and political figures.

Flights on his private plane allegedly involved sexual abuse of minors by those powerful individuals.

Epstein died in jail following his 2019 arrest; his death was officially labeled as a suicide.

Bondi announced the release of the Epstein files days after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a fellow Republican from Florida, asked her when the documents would be publicized.

Luna, who is leading the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, had asked about the status of federal files pertaining to Epstein and the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Patrick Davis told her that the Justice Department “remains committed to meeting its legal recordkeeping obligations as it pursues that mission.”

My office just received a formal response from the DOJ on the Jeffrey Epstein, JFK, MLK, & RFK files. Read below👇 pic.twitter.com/gooBBQRlAq — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 26, 2025



Other lawmakers have likewise been calling for the release of the Epstein files.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday asking for his help with “illuminating the full extent and scope of Jeffrey Epstein’s international sex trafficking ring.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.