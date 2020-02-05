Paramedic's Daughter Dies After She's Trapped in House Fire, Dad Responds to Call

Police, firefighters and paramedics see a lot of things most of us don’t have to deal with on a daily basis. Being the first to the scene means they see some really horrible accidents, and though their help is indispensable, the imagery sticks with them.

For one paramedic, the address that came up while he was on the job was his own. According to a news release, at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, a call came in to the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department about a house fire.

According to WGHP, Paramedic Eddie Thomas from Alamance County, North Carolina, responded to the address — his own — where it was soon discovered that his daughter, 40-year-old Candice Thomas Wynn, was trapped.

First responders were able to locate and remove Wynn, and then they performed CPR on her before she was taken to the hospital. Thomas was one of the responders who worked to save his daughter’s life, but sadly they were unable to save her and she passed away at the hospital.

To see a life slip away in such a fashion is heartbreaking — but when it’s your own daughter? That amount of pain is something no one should have to deal with.

To help support the Thomas family, Paul McNabb started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday, and so far over $9,500 of the $10,000 goal has been raised for the grieving family.

“Eddie Thomas (a 30+ year paramedic with Alamance County) and his wife Camille’s house caught fire on 02/04/2020,” he wrote.

“Tragically, their daughter Candice lost her life in the fire. This fundraiser is to assist Eddie and Camille, with medical expenses and funeral costs for Candice, along with repairing and/or replacing the property damaged or destroyed in the fire.”

In the Wednesday news release, the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department explained what had happened and extended their condolences to the Thomas family.

“The A-O Fire Department is saddened by this tragic event, the fire happened at the residence of one of our dedicated members,” the release said. “This member has over 30 years of service to the citizens of Alamance County through our dept and Alamance County EMS.”

“Please keep the member of our department and his family in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult [time]. A Go-Fund me page has been setup for him and family to help with Medical expenses, funeral expenses and property loss.”

Wynn reportedly also leaves behind a family of her own.

“My beautiful sister-in-law, Candice Thomas Wynn, passed away in a fire at her dad’s house this morning,” Tracy Hall, who identified herself as family, posted on Facebook. “Candice was the only one there at the time.”

“Please keep the Thomas family in your prayers, as well as my brother, Billy, and their kids, Rebekkah and Garrett.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the fire department said that the Alamance County Fire Marshall Office, the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshall and ATF are investigating the incident.

