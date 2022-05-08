Share
Parent Finds Odd Book in Kid's School, Opens It Up to Find They're Claiming White People Literally Invented Racism

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2022 at 12:24pm
Whites invented the concept of race in order to get more than everyone else, according to a book used in New York City schools.

The book “Our Skin,” aimed at children between the ages of 2 and 5, has been distributed in at least three schools, according to the New York Post. The book was written by Harlem activist Megan Madison and library worker Jessica Ralli.

The book said race was designed by whites.

“A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race. They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier, and that they deserve more than everybody else,” the book claimed.

The page that the text appeared on shows a display of skulls.

The text then said, “That isn’t true or fair at all!” with a picture of  a “Caucasian” man holding up the “Most beautiful skull.”

Is the left trying to brainwash our children?

Brooklyn parent leader Vito LaBella called that part of the book “inflammatory.”

“That page alone in my mind is just preaching hate,” he said

The Post recounted the reaction of a man with a child in a Manhattan school, who was not named in the article, that said there was “an excerpt from [the book] that I think is so damaging that it should disqualify the whole book.”

“Racism should be talked about, but it should be talked about correctly,” he said. “I think that telling 5- and 6-year-olds that white people are all responsible for all racism is not helpful. It’s going to be very traumatic for many 5- and 6-year-olds who are going to blame themselves and blame their parents.”


Chien Kwok, a parent leader and member of the Community Education Council in Manhattan’s District 2, said the book should be optional.

“The DOE should be sensitive to the fact that not every family will agree with what’s age appropriate,” Kwok said. “They need to be transparent and have a way of opting out and providing alternatives that families are comfortable with — especially in the younger ages.”

Elana Fishbein, head of the group No Left Turn in Education, said the book is a piece of propaganda.

“Nobody can tell you they’re not teaching CRT,” she said, referring to critical race theory.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
