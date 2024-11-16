The parents of a 17-year-old girl are facing multiple charges over an incident that is being described as an attempted “honor killing.”

In October, police said a 17-year-old girl was attacked outside of Timberline High School in Lacey, Washington, according to KOMO-TV.

Court records said the 17-year-old told authorities her father was threatening her with an “honor killing” because she refused to go to another country where a marriage had been arranged with an older man.

The girl told authorities she went to the school for help.

“Court records state Ihsan Ali was choking his 17-year-old daughter ‘to the point where she had lost consciousness’ as other students, including the girl’s boyfriend, tried to pull her away,” KOMO wrote.

Court documents claim that the girl’s mother, Zahraa Ali, attempted to choke the girl.

According to KIRO-TV, court documents said that while the girl was in a headlock after her mother grabbed her she was “knocked out” for an indeterminant period of time.

Amid intervention from others, the girl ran into the school and told officials, “My dad was trying to kill me, he was trying to kill me,” according to KOMO.

School officials then ordered a lockdown and barred the girl’s parents from entering the school.

“The dad was on his back, and his daughter was on top of him, and he had her in a choke hold,” witness Josh Wagner said

.“It was pretty angering. I didn’t know what was going on, why it was happening,” Wagner said. “All the kids were screaming, yelling.”

“What I saw was the adult male had the teenager in a headlock, choking her from the back, so I removed his arm from her, and then she got up and ran with another kid, who come to find out, was her boyfriend and she was the daughter of the adult male,” Wagner said.

“So then I just held him on the ground till the police arrived and then handcuffed him and searched him and then moved him to the police car,” he said.

Ihsan Ali is accused of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence, first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault, according to the Olympian.

Zahraa Ali is charged with of second-degree attempted murder/domestic violence. In addition, there is first-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree attempted kidnapping/domestic violence, second-degree assault/domestic violence and second-degree burglary.

According to KOMO, the parents have a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.

