Parents of Trump Shooter Continue With Major Legal Step as Feds Look Into What They Know: Report

The parents of Thomas Matthew Crooks have hired a high-powered legal firm as the investigation continues into their son’s July 13 attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The firm of Quinn Logue, which is based in Pittsburgh, will represent Matthew Crooks and his wife Mary, according to the Daily Mail.

The firm, founded by some of Pittsburgh’s top attorneys, says it specializes in “criminal defense and civil suits including wrongful death and personal injury.”

The Mail, citing a supposed anonymous family member, reported that as the FBI investigates the shooting, the agency remains uncertain exactly how much the gunman’s parents knew about his plans.

“The FBI still very much has questions about how much they knew and how he [Thomas] slipped through the net,” the source reportedly said.

Prior to the shooting, the parents contacted law enforcement, saying their son had not responded to their attempts to contact him.

Crooks’s parents have made no statement after the shooting, and when confronted by the media have asked to be left alone.

Some Republicans have voiced concerns over the pace of the investigation and the lack of any apparent motive in the shooting, which killed one rallygoer while wounding Trump and two spectators.

“It’s been more than a month since former President Trump’s near-assassination, yet the FBI has still not offered Congress or the public any real insights into Crooks’ motivation,” Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said, according to the New York Post.

“The FBI ought to stop dragging its feet and provide a serious update on their investigation. Every day the FBI, as well as the Secret Service, keep the American people in the dark is another day wasted,” he said.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is part of the Senate panel investigating the assassination attempt, was more blunt.

“All I can really tell you is the Secret Service, FBI are basically dragging their feet. They’re stonewalling us,” Johnson said.

The lack of progress has led Republican Rep. Mike Walz of Florida to question the federal dogma that Crooks acted alone, according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t understand, and I don’t have any answers yet to help me understand how the [Secret] Service and DHS came out so quickly and said – and I think the FBI as well, but I’ll have to check that – and said, he operated alone,” Waltz said.

“How do you know that mere days into your investigation?”

“You can’t tell us his motive, but you could tell us he operated alone? You can’t get into these encrypted overseas accounts, but you can tell us he acted alone?” he said, referring to accounts found on Crooks’s phone.

“So, I don’t buy that yet.”

