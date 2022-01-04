Share
Op-Ed
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Op-Ed
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Parker: Here's What the Jan 6. Committee Is Really About - It's the Opposite of the Ethic That Built America

 By Star Parker  January 4, 2022 at 11:50am
Share

As we await the findings and conclusions of the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, let’s take a moment and do our own soul-searching about what is going on.

The select committee is engaged in Washington’s favorite pastime: looking for whom to blame. The sidelight of this pastime is the pretense that things that are very complicated can be made clear and simple. The other side of the coin in the search for whom to blame is the refusal to step up and take personal responsibility.

The latter, unfortunately, is increasingly becoming a hallmark of today’s culture and is exactly the opposite of the ethic that built America.

As I wrote in a recent column, it is a great error to equate the political process we call democracy with a culture that embodies the principles of a free society.

The triumvirate of the protection of life, liberty and property — the pillars of a free society — are all under siege. Unfortunately, the democratic process is, with alarming frequency, now used to undermine these pillars of liberty.

Trending:
Millionaire Hillary Clinton Gets Blasted on Twitter After Making Shady Monetary Request

The vast expansion of government power through debt, taxation and regulation amounts to a direct assault on the private property of American citizens.

The storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, regardless of if and how it was planned, regardless of the motivations of those involved, put on display a disregard for the principles of law and the protection of property that are more fundamental than the democratic political process.

What we learned on Jan. 6, 2021, is that the pathology producing this disregard is widespread, in all political streams, and not limited to the left.

The Capitol incursion was just the latest of many such incidents.

Is the Jan. 6 committee engaged in a political witch hunt?

I am not the first to point out that exactly the same behavior was rampant across the country prior to Jan. 6, perpetuated by Black Lives Matter and other progressive groups and justified by the same leaders of the Democratic Party who are now driving the Jan. 6 witch hunt.

In July 2020, a mob toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. When asked about this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is from Baltimore, responded, “People will do what they do.” Reporters prodded Pelosi to condemn the mob’s action, but she refused.


The mob behavior and mentality on display on Jan. 6 had already been justified and encouraged by the leaders of the Democratic Party.

Suspicions of improprieties in the electoral process in 2020, which led to the Jan. 6 riot, were and are quite justified given the closeness of the election coupled with the track record of dishonest behavior in the Democratic Party.

Behind the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump was grossly improper and illegal behavior. The Steele dossier, which fabricated evidence of the Trump campaign conspiring with Russia, amounted to the FBI working with the Democratic Party to undermine a Republican president. Where is the investigation into this grotesque incident? All is quiet.

Related:
Victor Davis Hanson: History Is Already Clearing Trump & Most Jan. 6 Rallygoers - And It's Exposing Fauci, Steele, Comey, McCabe and Mueller

As the core values that served as the basis of America’s founding are undermined and purged, as eternal truths are displaced by politics, all sense of truth and meaning is lost. The result is a dangerous tendency to anarchy.

I call on Republicans to take responsibility for leading the nation back to its core values — and to advance these truths in our minority communities, where for years the left has replaced the message of freedom and personal responsibility with a message of blame and victimhood. Releasing these communities from the left will also release us from such close elections.

© 2021 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Share
Star Parker
Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker."




Parker: Here's What the Jan 6. Committee Is Really About - It's the Opposite of the Ethic That Built America
Parker: Thank You, Sen. Manchin, For Doing a Great Service to America and Your Party
Parker: The New Nikki Haley Book Every American Needs This Christmas
Parker: There's a Sick Reality Behind Biden's Upcoming 'Summit for Democracy'
Abortion Is About Our Core National Values, This Week SCOTUS Could End the Abortion Regime
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!