Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. in Washington, D.C.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. in Washington, D.C. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Devastating New Jan. 6 Footage: Retired General Defies Media, Confirms BLM, Antifa Both at Capitol Break-In

 By Grant Atkinson  November 24, 2021 at 3:09pm
In the aftermath of Jan. 6, the FBI suggested there was no evidence of Black Lives Matter or antifa members participating in the events. However, many Americans with knowledge of the events questioned this suggestion.

In “Capitol Punishment,” Jan. 6 attendees tell the true story of that day instead of the narratives pushed by the establishment media. The film premieres today — Thanksgiving Day — and you can get your copy now.

“We have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribed to antifa in connection with the sixth,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 2, according to The Hill.

Yet in the film, retired United States Air Force Lt. General Thomas G. McInerny said Wray should not be trusted.

“J. Edgar Hoover would be proud of Director Wray,” he said. “He’s corrupt. We know Black Lives Matter was there, and we’ve identified them and antifa.”

John Guandolo, who previously served as an FBI liason to U.S. Capitol Police, also confirmed the presence of these groups and said “they were everywhere.”

Were BLM and antifa involved on Jan. 6?

Rich Gutowski, the CEO of a life insurance company called Philanthropic Life, said he saw a man on a “military-style microphone” telling participants who were in the Capitol building where to go.

“He wasn’t a participant, he was a director,” Gutowski said.

