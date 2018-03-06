Parkland Hero Files Lawsuit Against Broward County Sheriff’s Office

One student has filed a lawsuit against the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s resource officer for his inaction during the massacre on Feb. 14.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges courageously used his body as a shield to protect his fellow classmates during the shooting, The Daily Wire reported.

Borges and his family filed suit against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the Broward County school system and the high school’s principal.

Alex Arreaza, the Borges’ attorney, wrote in the lawsuit, “The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the principal and school resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent action or inaction led to the personal injuries sustained by my client.”

As a result of his bravery, Borges was shot in the back and in both his legs. His injuries are so severe that he is unable to walk.

According to the lawsuit Borges has “a great deal of difficulty performing rudimentary tasks for himself,” and has had several surgeries performed on him already.

“By the grace of God he’s not No. 18. But it’s going to be a tough recovery … it’s a miracle that we’re even talking about recovery,” Arreaza added, referring to the 17 others who were killed during the massacre.

Borges was the last of 20 students who ran into a classroom to hide from the gunman, according to ABC News.

He reportedly was trying to lock the door of the room when he was shot, but held his ground and used his body as a shield from the shooter and the other students.

“None of us knew what to do,” Carlos, one of Borges’ friends, told ABC. “So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates.”

Borges’ boy scout training reportedly helped save his life because he could create a tourniquet to stop his bleeding.

Royer Borges told ABC News that his son called him after he had been shot.

“He just called me and says, ‘Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too.'” Royer Borges said. “He’s my hero. … I only ask that people pray for him.”

Borges’ medical bills will exceed $1 million, according to The Daily Wire, and a Go Fund Me page has been created to help the family.

On Feb. 22, Sheriff Scott Israel revealed that Peterson, the school resource officer, waited outside of the building for four minutes while children and adults died inside.

The deputy’s inability to engage or at least attempt to engage the shooter has received widespread criticism, with one student even calling Peterson’s actions “despicable.”

Brandon Huff, a senior at the school, gave an eyewitness account to WVSN.

“The school resource officer was behind a stairwell wall, just standing there, and he had his gun drawn, and he was just pointing it at the building,” Huff said, referring to Peterson. “And shots started going off inside, you could hear them over and over again.”

Huff then revealed that Peterson “was pointing his gun at nothing.”

“He was pointing his gun at just the building with kids in it, and he was just talking on the radio and he never did anything for four minutes,” Huff added.

