Patrick Mahomes' Wife Hit With Huge Backlash After Liking Pro-Trump Post, Drops Bomb on 'Haters' Trying to Cancel Her

Brittany Mahomes showed no patience with attacks that came her way after showing public support for former President Donald Trump.

The fuss began when Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among those liking Trump’s Republican presidential platform, which was posted on Instagram.

“I mean honestly,” she posted after taking heat for her stand.

let me get this right. Steph Curry can endorse Kamala Harris live at the DNC but people are shaming Brittany Mahomes because she liked a Trump post? pic.twitter.com/JtJL9Y6LtD — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) August 23, 2024

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she wrote.

Turns out that Brittany Mahomes is based. She liked President trump’s agenda on Instagram. And then had this to say when people got mad at her for it. pic.twitter.com/RBqGFTs1IA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2024

“NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife releases a statement after ‘liking’ one of Trump’s IG posts. Brittany Mahomes is under fire by leftists for ‘liking’ Trump’s platform on IG. Brittany appears to now be defending her support for Trump, blasting the haters for not healing from issues they had from childhood,” Colin Rugg posted on X.

JUST IN: NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife releases a statement after ‘liking’ one of Trump’s IG posts. Brittany Mahomes is under fire by leftists for ‘liking’ Trump’s platform on IG. Brittany appears to now be defending her support for Trump, blasting the haters for not… pic.twitter.com/Pzy2KpT32m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

“Turns out that Brittany Mahomes is based. She liked President [Trump’s] agenda on Instagram. And then had this to say when people got mad at her for it,” Greg Price posted on X, posting her comments as well.

The New York Post said Brittany Mahomes withdrew her “like” from the post.

Neither Patrick not Brittany Mahomes have been politically active in the past.

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in 2020, Patrick Mahomes supported the “More Than a Vote” effort of LeBron James to increase black turnout at the polls, according to Time.

Brittany Mahomes liked a Trump instagram post and the Left lost their minds. Her response message is PERFECT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSMbf7TDxT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2024

However, he did not endorse a candidate that year.

In his April interview, he appeared unlikely to wade into politics this year.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President,” he said. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

