Patrick Mahomes' Wife Hit With Huge Backlash After Liking Pro-Trump Post, Drops Bomb on 'Haters' Trying to Cancel Her

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2024 at 12:32pm
Brittany Mahomes showed no patience with attacks that came her way after showing public support for former President Donald Trump.

The fuss began when Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among those liking Trump’s Republican presidential platform, which was posted on Instagram.

“I mean honestly,” she posted after taking heat for her stand.

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she wrote.

“NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife releases a statement after ‘liking’ one of Trump’s IG posts. Brittany Mahomes is under fire by leftists for ‘liking’ Trump’s platform on IG. Brittany appears to now be defending her support for Trump, blasting the haters for not healing from issues they had from childhood,” Colin Rugg posted on X.

“Turns out that Brittany Mahomes is based. She liked President [Trump’s] agenda on Instagram. And then had this to say when people got mad at her for it,” Greg Price posted on X, posting her comments as well.

The New York Post said Brittany Mahomes withdrew her “like” from the post.

Neither Patrick not Brittany Mahomes have been politically active in the past.

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in 2020, Patrick Mahomes supported the “More Than a Vote” effort of LeBron James to increase black turnout at the polls, according to Time.

However, he did not endorse a candidate that year.

In his April interview, he appeared unlikely to wade into politics this year.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President,” he said. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

