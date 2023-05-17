Patrick Mahomes' Wife Posts Cryptic Messages as Her Brother-in-Law Faces Felony Charges

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a series of cryptic messages on social media Tuesday as her brother-in-law awaits trial for alleged sexual battery.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested earlier this month after a Kansas City restaurant owner alleged he forcibly kissed her multiple times in February. The accusation came weeks after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl with Patrick under center.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning where he requested a bond modification, TMZ reported.

He faces multiple felony counts of battery from the alleged forced kiss as well as for allegedly shoving a waiter at the restaurant and bar.

Jackson Mahomes has denied he did anything criminal through an attorney.

But before Jackson was accused and later arrested, he and Brittany were a one-two punch as perhaps the people most likely to annoy NFL fans.

The duo were active together on TikTok, where they danced at Chiefs games.

Many fans labeled the pair as attention seekers who were taking advantage of Patrick Mahomes’ on-field and financial success.

Last month, before Jackson was charged, Brittany defended him vehemently.

Tuesday, Brittany made some comments that are up to interpretation, according to screenshots of her Instagram page that were published by The New York Post.

“As you get older you start to understand the difference between friends and associates, family and blood, business and work, love and lust, want and need. And most of all what’s important and what’s not,” she wrote in one message to her followers.

In another post, she wrote, “Unfortunately, a lot of y’all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser.”

She added, “Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed.”

Brittany also commented “sheesh” and included a hand-clapping emoji.

It is not clear if Brittany was referring to her brother-in-law or was referring to something else entirely.

Outkick reported before Jackson’s arrest last month, Brittany called his critics “ignorant.”

“They are ignorant,” she said. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

While Brittany’s Tuesday messages are up to interpretation, it is almost certain Chiefs fans can expect a 2023 season without her and Jackson on the sidelines angling for the adoration of TikTok users.

