Paul Pelosi, Not Even Present at His Hearing, Pleads Not Guilty on All Counts

Nancy Pelosi’s husband is fighting back against DUI charges he faces stemming from a May car crash in California.

Paul Pelosi entered a plea of not guilty at a Wednesday arraignment hearing to charges of DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent causing injury.

He didn’t appear at the hearing.

The real estate and stock market investor submitted his plea through his attorney, Amanda Bevins, according to Fox News.

The California investor was found at the scene of a crash that involved “major collision damage” between Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and a 2014 Jeep in Napa County.

He remains free on his own recognizance after the hearing.

Paul Pelosi is known for multimillion-dollar stock exchange transactions that have spurred allegations of insider trading against his powerful wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The 82-year-old investor could face five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail and a mandatory interlock device on his car if convicted.

According to court documents, he allegedly handed responding police officers an “11-99 Foundation” card along with his ID on the night of the May 28 crash.

Should he serve jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The foundation supports the families of California Highway Patrol officers, and its use at the scene of a car crash could be considered an attempt to influence law enforcement against filing criminal charges.

A criminal complaint described the circumstances of Pelosi’s arrest alleges that he displayed symptoms of impairment.

“He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath,” prosecutors alleged in the document.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash remains unnamed and hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

According to prosecutors, the man began describing symptoms of an injury a day after the event.

The unnamed victim of the crash said he suffered from pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck as a result of the incident.

Paul Pelosi acquired millions of dollars in semiconductor stocks just before a House-approved subsidy bill on the technology was considered in the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi is considered one of the wealthiest members of the House of Representatives, according to Open Secrets. Most of her wealth is derived from her husband’s investments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.