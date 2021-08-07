A government watchdog investigation has uncovered evidence of animal abuse involving the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The agency used $424,455 in taxpayer dollars to support University of Georgia researchers who performed experimental drug tests on 28 beagles after infecting them with parasites, according to the Daily Caller.

Documents obtained by the White Coat Waste Project showed that some of the dogs “vocalized in pain” upon being injected with an experimental vaccine.

The beagles were reportedly set to be euthanized in June, but it is unclear whether that happened.

Newsweek reported that the experiments were related to a disease called lymphatic filariasis and that the vaccine in question had already been tested on other animals.

Fauci has been one of the most prominent voices in the federal government’s garbled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not just Wuhan,” Justin Goodman of the White Coat Waste Project told the Daily Caller.

“Fauci’s budget has ballooned to over $6 billion in taxpayer funding annually, at least half of which is being wasted on more questionable animal experimentation like these deadly and unnecessary beagle tests and other maximum pain experiments.”

Goodman said Fauci needs to be held accountable for allocating taxpayer funds to such a heinous study.

“Fauci needs to be held accountable for this staggering waste and abuse overseas and right here at home. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay,” he said.

Greg Trevor, an official at the University of Georgia, told Newsweek that “beagles are the standard dog model used in this type of research.”

“Because this disease currently has no cure, unfortunately the animals that are part of this trial must be euthanized. We do not take lightly the decision to use such animals in some of our research.”

Animal testing is certainly nothing new, but it usually does not get this kind of publicity.

This investigation is a disturbing reminder that taxpayers are essentially funding animal abuse.

It should give bleeding heart liberals — the primary advocates of animal rights — a reason to be more aware of where their tax dollars are going.

Fauci and the federal government need to prioritize the needs and interests of the American people above bizarre scientific experimentation.

Good on the White Coat Waste Project for bringing these horrifying practices to light.

