Pelosi Demands Gun Control After Florida Shooting, Actor Adam Baldwin Shows How Wrong She Is

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined a bevy of Hollywood personalities calling for greater gun control measures following the Wednesday shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead, while actor Adam Baldwin said the better response is within the schools themselves.

“Too many of these instances take place across the country. As leaders, we have a moral obligation to prevent them and protect our communities. We need more than thoughts and prayers #EnoughIsEnough,” Pelosi tweeted.

In response to Pelosi’s tweet, actor Baldwin wrote that schools need better security including not just armed guards, but volunteer staff members with concealed carry permits.

Security expert Mark Fuhrman agreed that better school security is needed.

“I think you need to make school security a specialty,” Fuhrman said. “You need to make it a specialty just like terrorism.”

However, Baldwin and Fuhrman were countered by an abundance of liberal entertainers using the tragedy to push anti-Trump, anti-gun and anti-God talking points.

Actor Mark Ruffalo went so far as to say God does not respond to just thoughts and prayers.

Actress Elizabeth Banks joined in the chorus of calls for government action over prayers.

Talk show host Chelsea Handler called for Americans to elect candidates that are not supported by the National Rifle Association.

“It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands,” she tweeted.

Actor and director Rob Reiner managed to tie the shooting to Trump and Russia, saying the chief executive “refuses to support sensible gun safety laws.”

Conservative commentator Lawrence Meyers, writing for Townhall, noted that after a rash of school shootings in the 1970s, Israel implemented security features and active shooter protocols at schools, which ended the problem.

“Guards don’t just stand around,” he wrote. “They check everyone entering, and engage threats.”

“And yeah, they’ve got guns.The lawful purposes for carrying guns are very clear: protect school personnel and students, create a sense of security, deter the ill-intentioned, and provide self-defense,” Meyers added.

Following Wednesday’s shooting, California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein tweeted that she has introduced legislation to impose a new assault weapons ban.

She pointed out the shooter used an AR-15, which is a semi-automatic weapon that would be covered by the ban.

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association of Gun Rights, in a statement to The Western Journal, said, “The 10-year Feinstein ban (passed in the mid-1990s) on so-called ‘Assault Weapons’ and normal capacity magazines did nothing to reduce mass shootings or crimes, and was roundly dismissed as a failure, even by gun control fanatics.”

The Columbine High School shooting in Colorado — one of the most high profile of these terrible incidents, resulting in the deaths of 13 people — occurred in 1999 while the assault weapons ban was in effect.

Erich Pratt, the executive director of Gun Owners of America, agreed that more gun control measures will not address the mass shootings issue.

“[I]t is disgusting to see media pundits and politicians calling for gun control as the knee-jerk reaction to this tragedy,” he stated. “The fact is this tragedy happened in a gun free zone, where sadly over 98 percent of the public mass shootings occur.

“Furthermore, anti-gun liberals tell us that these types of shootings don’t occur in other countries. But that’s a lie. The U.S. is not even in the top ten when one compares international death rates resulting from mass shootings,” said Pratt.

As to the prevalence of privately owned weapons in the U.S., Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro tweeted a chart following the Las Vegas shooting last October showing that the murder rate has been trending down for decades in the U.S., despite gun ownership increasing significantly.

In other words, there is no correlation between the prevalence of guns and incidents of violent crime involving guns.

Notably, the rate remained low and then decreased further after the assault weapons ban, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994, expired in 2004.

