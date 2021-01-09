The midterm elections of 2022 are already shaping up to be something like the nation experienced twice in relatively recent history: the Republican Revolution of 1994 and the Tea Party movement of 2010.

In both instances, a massive red wave swept the Republican Party back into control of the House of Representatives, and the Senate as well in 1994.

The GOP is much closer now to a majority than it was in either of those instances, making a takeover seem all the more likely: an even split in the Senate and down just 10 seats or so in the House.

What was the common denominator in both instances? An emboldened Democratic Party in control of the presidency and both chambers of Congress and charged up to pass a radical agenda.

After Bill Clinton became president in 1993, his administration’s top priority was to implement universal, government-controlled health care along with other items on the liberal wish list.

First lady Hillary Clinton was put in charge of helping shepherd the health care takeover through Congress. The effort failed.

The country was not there, and the result was the Republican Revolution of 1994, led by Rep. Newt Gingrich of Georgia.

He galvanized the opposition to the Clinton administration and big government in general with the Contract with America signed by hundreds of Republican candidates running for office that year.

It called for the opposite of the Democrats’ agenda: lower taxes, welfare reform, term limits, balanced budget, tort reform and stronger law enforcement.

Americans liked what they heard and returned Republicans to power in both chambers of Congress for the first time in 40 years.

The Republicans gained 54 seats in the House and eight in the Senate.

The next red wave came during the 2010 midterms when the Tea Party movement fueled the GOP to pick up 63 House seats, flipping the chamber from a strong Democratic majority to a healthy Republican one.

The GOP also wrangled five seats in the Senate, though the body remained in the Democrats’ hands until 2014.

The populous wave came after Democrats passed Obamacare and massive government bailout programs.

In this year’s election, the GOP beat the odds, flipping at least 13 House seats even as the incumbent president lost — only one of several anomalies giving rise to doubts about its integrity.

These gains were made, in part, based on the threat of the Democrats’ socialist agenda.

What will be the response when the Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer actually start passing some of that agenda?

The proposals contained in the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations include a Green New Deal-like climate plan, taxpayer-paid “free” college tuition and a repeal of the Trump tax cuts.

All this is to say nothing of the multitrillion-dollar pandemic-related (or even unrelated) spending the incoming Biden administration is proposing, which no doubt will include the blue state bailout for which Pelosi has been pushing.

If history is any guide, get ready.

The red surf wave is rising, and it will usher Republicans back into control of Congress in 2022.

