MLB Reprimands Christian Players Who Took a Stand Against 'Pride Night'

Major League Baseball was not pleased when three San Francisco Giants pitchers wrote Bible verses on their “pride night” caps on Friday.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” the MLB said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Giants right-hander Landen Roupp had “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap as he started the game, during which the Giants lost 6-1 to the Chicago Cubs.

Relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wore Bible verses on their hats as well. Relief pitcher Sam Hentges wore a standard Giants cap when he was called upon instead of the “pride” hat.

As noted by NBC, the verse Roupp highlighted says: “And God said, ‘This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.’”

“Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth,’” the passage continues.

Roupp told the media what it meant.

“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy,” Roupp said after the game.

“That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want… and express what we want,” he said.

He said he was expressing “kind of what the verse says, you know, the rainbow is a symbol of God’s covenant to us, and us as believers to stand firm in that… There’s no hate at all. It’s just what I stand for and what I stand in. I believe in God, and that’s me.”

LEGENDARY: San Francisco Giants Pitcher Writes Bible Verse on Pride Night Hat as Drag Queen Leads On-Field Wedding Vows San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp reclaimed the rainbow during the team’s Pride Night on Friday by writing a Bible verse on his cap as the… pic.twitter.com/SEZ2E3bVZv — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) June 14, 2026

Roupp was asked how he would respond to an LGBT critic of his actions.

“First of all, as a believer, I would push them to read the Bible,” Roupp said.

“I think God has blessed me in so many ways, and I don’t think I would be here right now if it wasn’t for him. So, like I said, there’s no hate in it at all, you know, like I said, we live in a country where you’re welcome to believe what you want,” he said.

“There’s a freedom of speech and stuff like that, so that’s really all I have to say about that. I’m just thankful that God has put me in this situation and that I can go out and share his kingdom,” he added.

Hentges later explained why he did not wear the “pride” cap, according to ESPN.

“It’s just something that I feel like I was forced to support when I don’t morally support it. There wasn’t hatred behind it. I think that’s kind of something that’s misinterpreted,” he said.

“I don’t hate the LGBTQ community. It’s just something I believed and talked with teammates and family, and they supported it,” he said.

The team issued a statement to appease the left.

“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations,” the statement said.

“We understand that the choices by individual players have caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that. Those choices do not change our organization’s commitment to inclusion, belonging, and creating a welcoming environment for all. We remain grateful to our fans, partners, employees, players, and coaches who help make Pride Night a meaningful celebration,” the team said.

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