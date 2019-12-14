People Are Leaving Thank-You Treats on Porches To Bless Delivery Drivers During Busy Holiday Season

It’s so easy to get caught up in the busyness of the holiday season and to forget those around us.

However, a heartwarming trend that is spreading across the country shows appreciation to a group of people who often don’t get much: delivery drivers.

People are creating adorable boxes filled with grab-’n’-go snacks such as chips, fruit and candy as a way to say “thank you” to those who work long hours during the holiday season.

This idea recently went viral after Kathy Ouma shared a driver’s reaction to the box she set up outside her Delaware home.

“I live in a multi-generational house and we have a lot of packages that come and go,” Ouma told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We’re really grateful for our men and women who deliver in all types of weather and especially in the holiday season when they’re so busy,” she said.

Last week, Ouma heard a voice outside her front door so she decided to check her doorbell camera.

When she did, she saw an Amazon delivery man react with pure joy and a little dance.

“Oh, this is nice,” the driver said in the now-viral video. “They’ve got some goodies. Aw. This is sweet.”

THIS!❤️❤️ Made my day! I leave goodies out every year. Middletown, Delaware. #AmazonPrimeUpdated:The driver is Karim Earl Reed III – You are bringing millions of people joy! ❤️ Posted by Kathy Ouma on Monday, December 2, 2019

Ouma’s post has since been shared over 360,000 times.

Some even commented with pictures of their own versions of snack boxes for drivers.

Ashley Sollars, a digital managing editor for WKDQ-FM, even created and shared a free printable flyer to help people create their own boxes of treats during the holiday season.

“The generosity of our communities is really incredible,” she told “GMA.”

“After posting this, lots of people followed suit and are posting pics of their own version of the ‘delivery driver Christmas cheer box,'” Sollars said.

