The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

People Spotted a Very Un-Socialist Detail About the Coat Bernie Sanders Wore to Swear in NYC Mayor

By Jason Hopkins
January 2, 2018 at 1:15pm

Print

Bernie Sanders’ rhetoric would make one believe he is a member of America’s downtrodden class, but time and again the Vermont senator appears to live a lifestyle contrary to his politics.

Following his successful re-election, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio chose the self-described democratic socialist to administer his oath of office — further solidifying a connection between the two far-left politicians.

De Blasio’s swearing in took place over the weekend, and, due to frigid cold temperatures blanketing the Northeast, Sanders was forced to dress warmly for the event.

Apparently, Sanders’ working-class wardrobe includes a $690 Burton 2L LZ down jacket, his clothing of choice as he stood outside in the New York City cold.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Gives an Update on John McCain’s Future

This is not the first time the junior senator from Vermont has worn the high-priced jacket. He also brandished the Burton coat during then-President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony last year, according to The Daily Wire.

Sanders fans hoping to copy his blue-collar image would likely have to pay more for the item than he did.

One version of the jacket is selling on Burton’s website for $900.

Questions about Sanders’ seemingly hypocritical lifestyle have come surfaced in recent years.

Despite spending his career bashing the “1 percent,” news reports revealed that Sanders owns the kind of real estate that would make most middle-class Americans blush.

In 2016, Sanders and his wife purchased a $600,000 beachfront home on Vermont’s Lake Champlain Islands — the couple’s third house, according to the Washington Examiner.

His critics on social media remind him of this when he attacks the rich.

RELATED: Report: Mueller Grand Jury Room ‘Looks Like a Bernie Sanders Rally’

The far-left lawmaker surged onto the national scene in 2016 after waging a tougher-than-expected primary battle against Hillary Clinton for the Democrat Party presidential nomination. While he ultimately lost the primary to Clinton, Sander’s near win earned him a strong following from the country’s liberal base.

Sanders did not obtain political office — or a steady job for that matter — until he was almost 40 years old, when he was first elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

Since that time, the left-wing radical has used his political perch to espouse ardent views on the capitalist system in America. He has criticized major U.S. companies, preached income equality and attacked anyone with an above-average salary.

Sanders has even displayed a portrait of Eugene Debs, a famous proponent of American socialism, in his Senate office.

Sanders is considered a potential candidate for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Bill de Blasio, Hypocrisy, Liberal, New York City NYC, socialism

By: Jason Hopkins on January 2, 2018 at 1:15pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Chris Agee

Kathy Griffin

Just a Friendly Reminder That Kathy Griffin Will NOT Be on TV for New Year’s Eve This Year

Jason Hopkins

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump

While Mueller Pursues Russia Investigation, Trump Has a Question of His Own

Jonathan Pincus

Todd Palin is Seen For the First Time Since Being Attacked By His Son Track

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Erin Coates

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Caterine DeCicco

state rankings

Study: These Are The Healthiest and Least Healthy States in the US

Recently Posted