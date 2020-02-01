SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

PETA Whines About Axed Super Bowl Ad Featuring Anthem-Kneeling Bald Eagle

By Morgan Brantley
Published February 1, 2020 at 2:06pm
Print

On Friday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took to Twitter to share their rejected Super Bowl ad, claiming its message must have been “too daring” for the NFL.

The minute-long ad showcases a multitude of cartoon animals all taking a knee as the national anthem plays to pay “homage to Kaepernick.”

At the end of the commercial, a bald eagle is depicted kneeling before the words, “Respect is the right of every living being,” and “#EndSpeciesism” appear.

TRENDING: In Landslide Defeat, Dems Lose Race That Was Supposed To Start Turning Texas Blue

There was nearly instantaneous backlash on Twitter.

PETA wrote more about their disappointment in a news release headlined: “Banned! NFL Blocks PETA’S New Super Bowl Commercial.”

RELATED: 49ers Superstar Kittle Works with USAA and TAPS To Bring Family of Fallen Soldier to Super Bowl LIV

“The National Football League (NFL) apparently found our new Colin Kaepernick-inspired ad — with its message of inclusion and respect — too daring and pressured FOX to snub our commercial,” the release said.

“PETA worked with a talented group of advertisers and artists who came up with the idea for our beautiful ad.

“Positively acknowledged by Kaepernick himself, this project pays homage to all movements that remind us to open our hearts and minds and reject all forms of injustice, including sexism, ableism, racism, ageism, homophobia, and speciesism,” PETA stated.

Should the NFL run this PETA ad during the Super Bowl?

PETA went on to explain why humans and animals are the same, what “speciesism” is and to say that the NFL is not concerned with equality.

“The NFL may be unconcerned with inequality, but we at PETA are activists who will continue to work to dismantle all forms oppression,” PETA said.

FOX and the NFL have not commented publicly about the allegations.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







PETA Whines About Axed Super Bowl Ad Featuring Anthem-Kneeling Bald Eagle
Elizabeth Warren Attacks Christian Schools for Following Biblical Sexual Morality
Conservative Judge in Liberal County Has His Game Plan and He's Not Worried: 'I'm Outnumbered'
Military Vet Collapses on 'Antiques Roadshow' When He Learns the Value of His Watch
Legend Loretta Lynn Blasts State of Country Music: 'I Think It's Dead'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×