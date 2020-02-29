Pete Davidson Walks Back Apology for Mocking Dan Crenshaw's War Injury

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas was philosophical after learning that “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson recently complained about being forced to apologize to Crenshaw in 2018.

During a November 2018 show, Davidson cited Crenshaw while mocking various candidates around the country.

“This guy’s kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said. A picture of Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing an eye to an IED in Afghanistan, appeared on the screen. “You may be surprised to hear that he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hit man in a porno movie.”

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” Davidson said then.

The next week, he apologized.

However in a new Netflix special, he said the apology was not all that sincere, according to Fox News.

“I got in trouble last year because I was making some jokes,” Davidson said during the special. “I didn’t think I did anything wrong. It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous … So I made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize.”

“People were like, ‘You hate America!’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just didn’t want to be incorrect about how he lost his f—ing eye. Is that a crime?’” Davidson said.

He said is mother “thought I should apologize so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

On Friday, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Crenshaw, when asked about Davidson’s comments, said it “is what it is.”

“It’s like our comedic careers are joined at the hip because he can’t stop thinking about me. It’s a little sad,” Crenshaw said, referring to his appearance with Davidson on SNL in which the two traded jokes.

Crenshaw said he does not want to tarnish the feeling their joint appearance created.

“We had a really good moment, you know, at that time in 2018,” he continued. “America liked it. The left and right liked it. So, you know, we don’t really want to ruin that.”

Crenshaw said there is a difference between Davidson the person and Davidson the comedian.

“The Pete Davidson I remember, you know, he went out to buy some cigarettes … while we were rehearsing and he came back because he had found this lighter that said ‘Never Forget’ on it and he gave that to me as a gesture. He said this was kind of cool that this happened to come up as he was buying cigarettes,” he said.

“To be fair, if we took everything that comedians said on a Netflix special seriously, man our country would be in a world of hurt. I would like to remember the guy that I saw in person and hung out with that night,” Crenshaw said.

During the 2018 show, amid the jokes, Crenshaw shared a serious message.

“But also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other,” Crenshaw said.

“This is Veterans Day weekend. Which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say, “Thanks for your service.” But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran, ‘Never forget.’

“When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them — not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present,” he said.

