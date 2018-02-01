The Western Journal

Pizza for Breakfast? Nutritionists Say It’s Healthier than Cereal

By Randy DeSoto
February 1, 2018 at 4:05pm

Forget what your mother may have told you about pizza for breakfast: it can be good for you and better than many kinds of cereal, according to a New York-based nutritionist.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” registered dietitian Chelsey Amer told the Chicago Tribune’s Daily Meal.

“However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” she explained.

The popular blogger concedes, depending on what is on the pizza, it may not be a healthy food, but does provide a more balanced meal than cereal.

“A slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” Amer said.

Fellow licensed nutritionist Keri Gans told the New York Post that cereal can be a good breakfast option too.

“If you choose the right cereal that’s packed with fiber, it may help lower cholesterol and control blood sugar,” she said.

“This helps keep your appetite in check — and helps fend off mid-morning hunger pangs. Check the nutrition panel: If it has 3 grams of sugar or fewer, and at least 6 grams of fiber, you’re in good shape,” Gans stated.

Cereal’s nutritional value can easily be enhanced by adding nuts, seeds, yogurt or fruits like berries, bananas or sliced apples.

The nutrition site VeryWell offered some suggestions about how to make a healthier pizza.

They include choosing a whole-wheat crust as well as adding healthy toppings like spinach, asparagus, broccoli, chicken and fresh minced garlic.

Self-care isn’t always massages and spa days 💆🏻… it can be saying no when you need a few extra hours of sleep 😴 or “you” time! . We skipped date night out last night for pizza night in 🍕, only in between my 3 hour afternoon nap and going to bed at 930pm… 🤷🏻‍♀️ What can I say… listening to your body is GOLD, because I woke up finally not feeling so zombie ish 💯… Plus, leftover ‘za can be a balanced breakfast (amiright @eating_peanut_better?!)… check out my story 👆🏼 for more on that… . Anywhoooo we’re off to our auf ruf (a Jewish pre-wedding tradition 👰🏻🤵🏻), a delicious brunch 🍳, and a day full of errands 🛍! Hope you have a FAB Saturday babes! 😘

A post shared by Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN 🍏🌱💚 (@citnutritionally) on

Amer maintains a blog called CitNutritionally, where she writes about a variety of food topics and shares original recipes.

