GOP political consultant Alex Bruesewitz speaks with the media at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023.
GOP political consultant Alex Bruesewitz speaks with the media at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. (Ted Shaffrey / AP)

'Please Pray': Trump Advisor Collapses On Stage While Delivering a Speech

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2024 at 8:38am
Alex Bruesewitz , a 27-year-old advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, collapsed Sunday while speaking at a New York Young Republican Club event.

Bruesewitz was introducing  Trump aide Dan Scavino when he was stricken, according to the New York Post.

“Oh no, what I do? I’m forgetting my words,” he said in a video posted to X.

Bruesewitz then slurred a word and, as a look of distress crossed his face, held onto the podium where he was speaking.

After a few seconds, he slid to the floor.

Master of ceremonies Raheem Kassam, a former aide of British conservative politician Nigel Farage, said later that Bruesewtiz appeared to be fine, the Post reported.

“I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz, and you know what he said to me? He goes, ‘Did I at least look cool?’ I said, ‘Alex, you used gravity like I’ve seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,’” Kassam said.

“But he’s recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer, so he’ll hear you,” he said.

Despite the positive words, many were concerned.

“I’m here at the event. I’m praying my friend, young @alexbruesewitz , who’s just a few days younger than my own son, will make a full recovery. Please join me in praying for Alex,” Jeff Clark posted on X.

“Please pray for my friend Alex Bruesewitz as he has just passed out on stage!,” Alex Stone posted on X.

Trump also called in to the event.

“I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun,” Trump said.

“There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex because he’s a very special guy,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
'Please Pray': Trump Advisor Collapses On Stage While Delivering a Speech
