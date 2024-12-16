'Please Pray': Trump Advisor Collapses On Stage While Delivering a Speech

Alex Bruesewitz , a 27-year-old advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, collapsed Sunday while speaking at a New York Young Republican Club event.

Bruesewitz was introducing Trump aide Dan Scavino when he was stricken, according to the New York Post.

“Oh no, what I do? I’m forgetting my words,” he said in a video posted to X.

Bruesewitz then slurred a word and, as a look of distress crossed his face, held onto the podium where he was speaking.

After a few seconds, he slid to the floor.

Master of ceremonies Raheem Kassam, a former aide of British conservative politician Nigel Farage, said later that Bruesewtiz appeared to be fine, the Post reported.

“I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz, and you know what he said to me? He goes, ‘Did I at least look cool?’ I said, ‘Alex, you used gravity like I’ve seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,’” Kassam said.

“But he’s recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer, so he’ll hear you,” he said.

Despite the positive words, many were concerned.

“I’m here at the event. I’m praying my friend, young @alexbruesewitz , who’s just a few days younger than my own son, will make a full recovery. Please join me in praying for Alex,” Jeff Clark posted on X.

I’m here at the event. I’m praying my friend, young @alexbruesewitz, who’s just a few days younger than my own son, will make a full recovery. Please join me in praying for Alex. ✝️✝️ ✝️ https://t.co/k2ImDp9qzg — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 16, 2024

“Please pray for my friend Alex Bruesewitz as he has just passed out on stage!,” Alex Stone posted on X.

Trump also called in to the event.

Please pray for my friend Alex Bruesewitz as he has just passed out on stage! pic.twitter.com/TszTAK1bBs — Alex Stone (@StoneJAlex) December 16, 2024

“I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun,” Trump said.

“There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex because he’s a very special guy,” Trump said.

