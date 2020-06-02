America’s police were under attack Monday night as city streets turned deadly for those given the task of protecting society from violence.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was clinging to life early Tuesday after being shot Monday night, according to KLAS-TV.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said police were trying to break up a protest near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino when rioters threw bottles and rocks at police, leading to arrests.

The report said the LVMPD officer was struggling with a rioter when another person shot the officer in the back of the head. A suspect has been arrested.

#DEVELOPING: We are working to get more information. Again, Metro sources tell us an officer was shot in the head near Circus Circus. There are a lot of moving parts & @LVMPD is very busy. Stay with @8NewsNow for the latest updates. Here are more pics from @UMCSN. #8NN pic.twitter.com/W1wWtQXB1N — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

“This is a sad night for our LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community,” Lombardo said.

In Buffalo, three law enforcement officers were injured when a SUV was driven into a crowd of police who were in the streets to suppress rioters. One New York State Police trooper was run over, causing him to suffer a shattered pelvis, while another was struck, according to WGRZ-TV. A Buffalo police officer was also struck. Both were treated for minor injuries.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Troopers fired shots at the vehicle, striking a passenger, WKBW-TV reported. The driver and passengers were taken into custody.

Guns were the weapon of choice in St. Louis, where four officers were shot while trying to restrain a riot there.

“I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said early Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hayden said two officers were shot in the leg and one was hit in the foot. Another was shot in the arm, he said. No one has been arrested.

“As we speak, we’re trying to get control out of this city, still hearing gunfire and everything,” Hayden said, according to Fox News. “I don’t know what else to say. This is horrible. Thank God they’re alive.”

‘This is not right. This is not protest. They are burning down St. Louis,’ Semaj Richardson, 10, (center), says of the smoke and noise near 16th and Olive. pic.twitter.com/Bl1jfTHKRW — Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) June 2, 2020

“I don’t know what else to say,” he said, according to the Post-Dispatch. “This is horrible.”

Arson joined gunfire in a destructive blend of violence in St. Louis on Monday night, where what began as a protest over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody morphed into looting and destruction.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said protesters were “lying down in the street” to block firefighters from putting out a blaze at a 7-Eleven convenience store that had been torched.

Police came under heavy gunfire in St Louis last night, 4 police officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/xoE3PJQ92I — CNW (@ConflictsW) June 2, 2020

Protester Kyla Stanley of St. Louis, who is black, insisted police were the enemy.

“The white cops need to give us a chance to talk instead of targeting us like we’re the enemy. It’s sad how white cops treat us. We’re all humans. We should be treated with the same respect we give them … they deserve every riot and every protest right now,” Stanley said, according to the Post-Dispatch.

In New York City, police officers were attacked as they tried to patrol the seething streets. One was struck by a vehicle. Another officer in the Bronx was battered by rioters before getting to his feet as they fled.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing and offensive.

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

In Richmond, Virginia, police responding to a report of an armed individual found themselves to be the targets. Two police officers were shot. One suffered wounds in his torso, officials said, according to WWBT-TV.

