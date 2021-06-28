Police became the target late Sunday evening during a chaotic night of gunfire and death in Philadelphia.

A spate of gunfire began after police responded to a North Philadelphia location to break up a massive party, police said, according to WPVI-TV.

Officers responded to deal with unruly crowds numbering in the hundreds.

As police were trying to restore some kind of order, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest. Police said the man was shot at least twice.

Officers were putting the wounded man into a police vehicle to get him to a hospital when gunshots rang out, with multiple shots fired at the police, according to WTXF-TV.

Police were unable to find the shooter, and no one has been arrested. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officers did recover two handguns at the scene.

The shooting victim was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

As Sunday night bled into Monday, more gunfire took place, according to WPVI.

One man was shot and killed at about 12:30 a.m. in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, a 15-year-old was shot in the Germantown neighborhood.

When The Philadelphia Inquirer did the math, it found that 20 people were shot in the city this past weekend.

Among those was a 10-year-old boy who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a loaded firearm in a house.

So far this year, about 1,700 people have been shot in Philadelphia, according to KYW-TV. To date, about 264 people have been killed.

“It’s flat-out disgusting. We’ve reached a level where we got to get really back to the origins of the community. We need community accountability, culture accountability,” Carl Day, the pastor at Culture Changing Christians Worship Center, told WPVI-TV.

“A lot of these are broken people making broken decisions. It’s like quite frankly it’s just not an easy fix, you got to really build relationships with these guys and transform how they think,” he said.

