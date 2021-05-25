Combined Shape
News
News

Caught on Camera: George Floyd Anniversary Commemorations Rocked by Gunfire at Site of His Death

Dillon BurroughsMay 25, 2021 at 10:11am
Combined Shape

Gunfire, the sounds of which were captured on live video news reports, erupted at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was arrested in 2020 as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

An ABC News report was in progress as shots were fired.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue after shots were reported fired not long after 10 a.m. local time, NBC News reported.

“Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area,” according to The Associated Press.

Trending:
Biden Cancels Trump's 'Garden of American Heroes' and Ends Exec Order Protecting Monuments

“Soon after, someone went to nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said it wasn’t believed to be a life-threatening injury.”

A second news video also captured the sound of gunfire and the resulting confusion at George Floyd Square.

“Philip Crowther, a reporter working for AP Global Media Services, which provides live video coverage to customers, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection. Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot,” the AP reported.

Should the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act be passed?

“Very quickly things got back to normal,” Crowther said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’ It seems like there are no injuries.”

Floyd died on Memorial Day 2020 after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Three other fired officers await trial.

“The ‘Rise and Remember George Floyd’ celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination,” the AP reported.

Related:
Biden to Host Family of George Floyd on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet privately with members of the Floyd family in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

In a speech to Congress last month, Biden said he wanted to pass the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” by the anniversary of Floyd’s death, according to USA Today.

The bill has still not been passed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Caught on Camera: George Floyd Anniversary Commemorations Rocked by Gunfire at Site of His Death
Report: Leaked Documents Show Tech Giant Making Efforts to Censor 'Vaccine Hesitancy'
Trump Comments on Big News Emerging from Election Audit: 'The Crime of the Century!'
Biden Admin Reverses Course on Plan for 'Tender Age' Immigrant Children After Backlash
Trump Makes a Big Splash on Bongino Radio Premiere with 2024 Answer
See more...

Conversation