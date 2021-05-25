Caught on Camera: George Floyd Anniversary Commemorations Rocked by Gunfire at Site of His Death

Gunfire, the sounds of which were captured on live video news reports, erupted at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was arrested in 2020 as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

An ABC News report was in progress as shots were fired.

Gun fire in the #Minneapolis George Floyd “Autonomous Zone” earlier pic.twitter.com/CyV6vMgh4j — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 25, 2021

Minneapolis police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue after shots were reported fired not long after 10 a.m. local time, NBC News reported.

“Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area,” according to The Associated Press.

“Soon after, someone went to nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said it wasn’t believed to be a life-threatening injury.”

A second news video also captured the sound of gunfire and the resulting confusion at George Floyd Square.

Reporter Philip Crowther was interrupted by what are believed to be gunshots, as he was reporting on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis for CGTN. Crowther reports 30 shots fired. No immediate injuries were reported on the scene. pic.twitter.com/VBkbh5cDPF — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 25, 2021

“Philip Crowther, a reporter working for AP Global Media Services, which provides live video coverage to customers, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection. Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot,” the AP reported.

“Very quickly things got back to normal,” Crowther said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’ It seems like there are no injuries.”

Floyd died on Memorial Day 2020 after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Three other fired officers await trial.

“The ‘Rise and Remember George Floyd’ celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination,” the AP reported.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet privately with members of the Floyd family in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

In a speech to Congress last month, Biden said he wanted to pass the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” by the anniversary of Floyd’s death, according to USA Today.

The bill has still not been passed.

