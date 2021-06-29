Path 27
News

Police Chief Slams City Council for Slashing Police Budget While 'Crime Is Out of Control'

Erin Coates June 29, 2021 at 4:18pm
Path 27

A California police chief criticized the Oakland City Council for voting to slash nearly $20 million from law enforcement as crime increases in the city.

“I’m challenged by the decisions that were made on Thursday around the budget for the city of Oakland, particularly for the Oakland Police Department,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a news conference Monday.



He emphasized that he believed the mayor’s budget was “designed to preserve public safety for the entire city.”

The police chief said that the city is in a “crisis” after a weekend that saw “four homicides over a three-day period.”

Trending:
Texas AG: Over 500 Election Fraud Cases Still Need to Be Heard in Court

There have been 65 reported homicides in Oakland this year, which is a 90 percent increase compared to 2020, the Washington Examiner reported.

The number of shootings is up over 70 percent from last year and carjackings are up 88 percent.

The city has also seen an 11 percent increase in robberies, with 1,300 robberies so far this year.

“We see clearly that crime is out of control in the city of Oakland, and our response was for less police resources,” Armstrong said.

Do you think lawmakers are putting political agendas before public safety?

“But when city council members, the majority of them that voted to defund this police department, that additional $17 million that was reduced from the police department’s budget will have an impact.”

He said that the lower budget will result in slower crime response times because there will be fewer officers available to respond.

“The impact will be immediate with a slower response time for emergency calls for service,” Armstrong said.

“We already have a tough time responding to the high number of calls that we get. This will make it tougher, having less officers in the field, particularly for marginalized communities.”

There will also be fewer officers to address traffic violations and violent crimes.

Related:
Police Ambushed with Gunfire While Attempting to Help Shooting Victim

“Saturday night, I went out to a scene of a young man that lost his life, and a lady yelled out the window, ‘Do something about it.’ Without the resources, it makes it challenging to make Oakland safe, and more families find themselves dealing with trauma, find themselves dealing with putting the pieces together,” the chief said.

“I hope that we can put politics aside and put public safety first. Put people’s lives first before political agendas.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Police Chief Slams City Council for Slashing Police Budget While 'Crime Is Out of Control'
Obama Makes Major Election Accusation Against Trump: 'A Bunch of Hooey'
Intel Analysts Paint Dire Picture for Afghanistan, Make Six Month Prediction as Biden Retreats
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here
Kamala Harris Receives Hostile Reception as She Finally Visits the Border
See more...

Conversation