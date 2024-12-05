Police Find Chilling Messages Written on Bullets Used to Kill UnitedHealthcare CEO

The mystery surrounding the seeming targeted assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continues to deepen.

While the suspect is still at large and his motives are still unknown, a message found on the bullet shell casings left behind by the shooter have provided at least a glimpse into the possible thought behind the murder.

According to ABC News, the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were engraved on the shell casings found at the scene.

A senior law enforcement source confirmed the hidden shell casing messages to NBC News, as well.

Thompson, 50, was killed Wednesday morning in Manhattan, which he was visiting for a an investor conference.

Police described the killing as a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack,” sparking all manner of speculation about what had happened.

Adding to the speculation, Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC that there had been known threats against her husband’s life.

“There had been some threats,” she told NBC.

She added: “Basically, I don’t know, [over] a lack of coverage? I don’t know details.

“I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

The incident unfolded swiftly Wednesday.

As Thompson was walking on the street outside of a New York Hilton hotel, the masked gunman approached the CEO from behind and fired several rounds.

Thompson was hit at least once in his back and once in his calf.

He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West after multiple efforts to resuscitate.

Chillingly, the alleged shooter appeared to know exactly what they were doing.

“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, per NBC.

Kenny then described someone who had clearly handled a weapon or two before: “It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again.”

According to ABC, local authorities “appear to be closing in on an identity” of the gunman.

Police have already sought out one search warrant for a New York City location where the alleged assassin was believed to be hiding out.

The shooter is not believed to be a professional killer.

