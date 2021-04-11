Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County, Florida, were in the right place at the right time recently to arrest a man who police say had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Aaron Thayer, 39, was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, attempted premeditated murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, petit theft and resisting arrest without violence.

The woman, whose name was not released, had contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after receiving text messages that said “I hope you die” and “Imma kill you,” according to Fox News.

The sheriff’s office outlined much of what happened next in news released posted with video of the arrest on its YouTube channel.

The woman told police that her boyfriend “was in the New England area for work but that she believed he was on his way back to Florida to make good on his threats to end her life.”

“The victim further stated that Thayer had installed security cameras throughout the property to keep tabs on her while she was away. The victim showed deputies where there were ‘blind spots’ and asked to speak to deputies there because she believed Thayer was watching her as they investigated her call for help,” the release stated.

“While deputies were speaking to the victim, she continued to get threatening text messages and phone calls from Thayer. Deputies asked the victim to answer the phone so they could determine where Thayer was calling from. While on the phone, deputies could hear Thayer ask the victim who was at the house with her and then told her he was on his way to kill her.”

Thayer could not be located. The woman did not want to be relocated by the deputies, who made multiple security checks on her home.

Police said the woman called to alert them that “Thayer was at the residence, armed with a tire iron, and was attempting to break into the house.”

“Thayer made forced entry through the back door of the occupied residence, threatening to kill the victim. He then entered her bedroom and took 400.00 dollars from within the residence and grabbed a firearm that was on the victim’s nightstand, cocked it, and began chasing after the victim threatening to kill her,” the release stated.

Bodycam footage shows what happened next when nearby deputies responded.

The woman was chased until deputies had her hide behind their patrol vehicle.

Thayer was shot with a stun gun after he did not comply with police orders and was taken into custody.

Sheriff Rick Staly praised the efforts of Deputies Jen Prevatt and Ed Faircloth.

“This guy told the victim he was going to kill her and less than 24 hours later he had driven all night and was at her door to kill her,” Staly said.

“I am so thankful that my deputies were able to intercept this guy and used their training, tactics and de-escalation techniques before he was able to hurt anyone,” he added. “They handled a very volatile and dangerous situation by running toward danger to protect the victim.”

“This situation that could have had an entirely different outcome with either the victim, suspect or deputies injured or killed if not for the heroic efforts of our deputies,” he said.

