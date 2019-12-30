Police Officer Receives Gift Honoring His Deceased K-9 Partner in Emotional Video

The bond that exists between dog and human is a strong one. Plenty of pet owners have experienced this — but there’s an arguably stronger bond that results when your dog is not only your best friend but your partner on the job.

For Officer Josh Madsen of the Pasco Police Department in the city of Pasco, Washington, that companionship was with Lemon, his K-9.

In September, Lemon experienced a life-threatening health condition that put him out of commission.

“Lemon underwent emergency surgery in September for a stomach flip, which can strangulate intestines and result in death if not operated on right away,” the Heroes Vest Fund posted on Dec. 3. “He then went off-duty for a while to recover.”

“Lemon had a medical crisis this weekend and passed away. EOW 11/30/19: Thank you for your service Hero!”

Madsen wasn’t the only one hurt by the dog’s passing: Lemon had gained plenty of fans during his eight years of service, and they showed their love in a variety of different ways.

“TRI-CITY HOME SCHOOL MEET-UP in the house!” the Pasco Police Department posted on Dec. 12. “This home school group was over at the Pasco PD back on October 15 for a tour, which had included a K9 demo featuring #K9Lemon and his driver, Officer Josh Madsen.”

“When they heard that Lemon had passed away, they arrived today with Lunch for Lemon. They brought original Lemon-inspired art and cards for Officer Madsen, and a sandwich buffet and cake for everyone at the PD!”

A memorial fund was set up in Lemon’s name, raising nearly $2,400 that will go to “support K9 officers in Pasco,” according to the police department.

But a more recent gift that immortalized Lemon and brought Madsen to tears was courtesy of a family that deeply appreciates Madsen’s work.

“Gave Officer Madsen his gift today!” Cassandra Berg shared Dec. 23 on Facebook. “He cried he loved it so much! I’m so glad that I was able to give this to him as a keep sake of K9 Officer Lemon!!!

“This officer helped us out so much in our time of need so it was so awesome to give back to him something so special!! Pasco Police Thank you for all you did for us Officer Madsen! Can’t wait to meet your new K9 when he comes!”

The family ordered a look-alike stuffed animal dog from Cuddle Clones, a business that makes toys to resemble people’s beloved pets. When the officer opened the box and saw what it contained, he barely held himself together long enough to give Berg a quiet but sincere “thank you.”

Apparently, some viewers weren’t paying very close attention or are unaware of how large police dogs are, but some commenters thought the gift was a taxidermied Lemon. An ode to their oblivion or a testament to the toy manufacturer’s quality products? Perhaps both.

Either way, Madsen appeared grateful for the gesture. No doubt this plush replica will serve as a lovely reminder of a faithful companion and partner.

