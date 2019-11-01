SECTIONS
A Police Officer's Act of Kindness to Former Heroin Addict 14 Years Ago Helped Save His Life

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 1, 2019 at 10:10am
While it can be easy to look at those who are struggling to turn their lives right side up and judge them, we’re all just a few steps away from their situation.

Homelessness and drug abuse are both often triggered by some sort of monumental loss — whether it’s the loss of a job, loved one, sense of self or some other form of security that’s often taken for granted, there’s usually some trigger that starts the downward spiral.

When Jeanah Nomelli came across a man digging through trash nearly a decade and a half ago, she didn’t know what had brought him to his current state — but she was curious.

According to Bored Panda, she was a cop at the time, and she approached the homeless man named Will to ask what he was doing. His answer was both honest and heartbreaking in one fell swoop.

“This is Will. 14 years ago he was homeless and addicted to heroin,” the police officer wrote in an Oct. 24 Facebook post. “We met as he was digging in the dumpster looking for recyclables.”

“I asked him what possessed a man to do such a thing… he shared that his wife died unexpectedly and in the wake of her death, he tried heroin- ONE TIME and became addicted.”

“He lost his home and job as a result of his addiction,” she continued. “Over the next several months, Will and I developed a friendship. I looked forward to posting at hatch and Herndon in hopes I’d get to see him. I liked him more than my partner at the time so I enjoyed seeing him as often as I could!”

“We helped each other through a few tough times by offering advice and life experience. Then- one day he was gone! I never saw him again…. over the years I’ve wondered what happened to him. I wondered if he was even alive.”

But Will was alive — and doing well. And years later, he spotted the woman who’d approached him when he was at his lowest point and had to speak to her again.

“God allowed our paths to cross again… ironically in a different Chevron,” Nomelli wrote. “He was waiting for me outside the bathroom. He stood there with tears in his eyes and asked if I remembered him. It took me about 2 seconds and I knew!! It was my Will!!”

He was doing better. So much better.

His life had turned around completely, thanks to Nomelli’s kind assistance and support.

“He nostalgically reminded me about a pair of boots and a jacket I gave him to make sure he didn’t freeze,” she wrote. “I also gave him $7 to get his ID… with a promise that he wouldn’t spend it on drugs. He kept his promise! He got his ID, and a job, later a wife and found grace in the arms of our heavenly creator!”

She shared that they “snot cried” in the middle of the gas station convenience store, but managed to get the clerk to take a photo of them.

“I wanted to share this story because kindness matters!! IT MATTERS!” she wrote. “It can change the course of someone’s world! You may never know it, but Will is proof of that! Be Kind in All you do! One day it will find you and overwhelm you with eternal gratitude.”

Nomelli’s heartfelt post has garnered over 6,000 shares and 13,000 reactions. Love What Matters picked up the story, where it got another 25,000 shares and 115,000 reactions.

Their story clearly touched the hearts of many people, and they’re both happy to encourage others with their tale.

“I have permission to speak for both of us, Will and I are honored to be able to spread a message of LOVE and KINDNESS across this meaningful platform!” she added on Thursday. “Thank you ‘Love What Matters’ for allowing it to happen!”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







