With Christmas approaching, President Joe Biden has been trying to play Santa Claus in hopes of winning support with Americans. He will be disappointed to learn that the majority of Americans equate him with a much different Christmas character.

As supply chain issues have raged this holiday season, Biden has attempted to portray himself as the hero who is working to save Christmas.

In early December, Biden admitted he couldn’t promise that every person in America would get their gifts on time. However, he equated that to normal supply-and-demand differences during Christmas.

Overall, he said America was “heading into a holiday season on very strong shape.”

President Biden: “I can’t promise that every person will get every gift they want on time. Only Santa Claus can keep that promise. There are items every year that sell out that are hard to find. Some of you moms and dads may remember Cabbage Patch Kids or Beanie Babies.” pic.twitter.com/W4xLE8qff1 — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2021

While Biden admitted he wasn’t Santa Claus, the implication was that he has been working overtime to be as close to Kris Kringle as he could.

According to a poll from The Trafalgar Group, Americans are not buying the Father Christmas act.

The poll asked respondents, “Who do you think would be most pleased about the way the Biden administration is handling the supply chain and inflation crisis this Christmas?” The two answer options were “Santa Claus” and “The Grinch.”

Overall, 63.7 percent of the 1,084 respondents said the Grinch would approve of Biden’s handling of inflation. Only 36.3 percent said Santa Claus would approve.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 4-7. It had a margin of error of 2.98 percent.

Among Republicans, a whopping 89.8 percent felt the Grinch would be more likely to approve of Biden’s handling of inflation. Just 10.2 percent said Santa Claus would be more likely to approve.

Democrats were predictably softer on Biden, with 58.3 percent saying Santa Claus would approve of Biden. Still, a surprising 41.7 percent of Biden’s own party said the Grinch would be more likely to support Biden’s crisis management.

In possibly the most damning news from the poll for Biden, 60 percent of independents said the Grinch would be more likely to approve of his handling of inflation. Only 40 percent said Santa Claus would approve.

While this poll is obviously lighthearted, it does provide insight into Americans’ feelings about the president. For the majority of the country, Biden’s handling of the inflation crisis has been unsatisfactory.

Since the poll was conducted, the inflation situation has gotten even worse. On Tuesday, CNBC reported wholesale prices had risen 9.6 percent since the same time last year.

This was the highest level since November 2010, and it was even more drastic than the economists’ prediction of a 9.2 percent increase.

In summary, you may not be able to get presents shipped to you, and even if you do, they will cost significantly more than last year. But fear not, Biden Claus is sure to save the day.

