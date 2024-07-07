Postmaster Arrested After 487 Greeting Cards Go Missing

For residents of some Illinois towns, there could be an explanation beyond forgetfulness for why that birthday or Christmas card that was expected never arrived.

An Illinois postmaster has been arrested after a police search found 487 greeting cards from various occasions in the suspect’s home, according to KWQC-TV.

Justin Brown, the postmaster of Moline, Illinois, was arrested June 28 after Davenport, Iowa, police raided his home,

The mail that never arrived came from Illinois towns, including Geneseo, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Rock Island and Silvis.

Police found 487 greeting cards in the Moline postmaster’s home that celebrated birthdays, graduations, weddings and Father’s Day. https://t.co/vpLwJWszyu — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 2, 2024



Brown faces a charge of ongoing criminal activity, which is a Class B felony.

During the raid, police said they found a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue and a marijuana grinder.

Brown “was determined to work … at the Moline, Illinois, Post Office,” an affidavit said, noting that the mail thefts began in December 2023, according to WHBF-TV.

The affidavit said the suspect “would steal the mail before it entered the mail system.”

The suspect would only steal mail that he “believed were greeting cards that contained cash or gift cards,” affidavit said.

The affidavit said mail taken from the post office would be taken to the suspect’s home.

Although some people did apparently complain about not getting items they expected, the affidavit noted that Brown was the individual who handled complaints.

The suspect “has a drug, alcohol and gambling addiction and used cash and gift cards to support his addiction,” police said.

The suspect “has no known ties with the individuals that were sending this mail,” affidavits said.

According to WQAD-TV, a police report summarized what was found.

“Several of these cards contained various different family photographs, messages between grandparents and grandchildren, get-well messages and personal checks,” the report said.

“After reading some of the messages contained within some of the greeting cards, it is obvious to your affiant that some of the cards contained cash and gift cards which were no longer inside the card, including a card that contained empty packaging for a $100 gift card. Several of these cards were graduation, birthday, wedding, Father’s Day, and celebration cards.”

