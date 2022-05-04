Power-Hungry Biden Declares Abortion Too Important to Leave to American Voters

Whenever Joe Biden is unleashed to speak in public, the odds are he will create some viral video content.

Usually, the president produces some incoherent babbling or seems frighteningly disconnected.

On Tuesday, he stumbled a bit but still managed to deliver his message loud and clear: He holds the will of American voters in contempt.

When asked about the leaked Supreme Court draft striking down the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, Biden fumbled his way through this statement: “I’m not prepared to leave that to the whims and the, and the, um, of the public at the moment, in local areas.”

LifeNews, which shared the clip on Twitter, made this observation: “Biden doesn’t want Americans voting on abortion because he knows America is pro-LIFE.”

The president seems to understand something many panicked abortion activists overlooked: The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft would not ban abortion. It would send decisions about abortion back to the states.

The input of the voters is precisely what the decision is meant to enable, according to its author, Justice Samuel Alito.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote, according to the draft decision.

This is what worried the abortion activists. Democrats have long relied on the courts to achieve political victories voters opposed.

If abortion on demand were really the strongly held, popular principle that progressives claim it is, they would not have to worry about states making their own legislation about it.

Even the left-leaning NPR has conceded unrestricted abortion is not a popular position.

While the outlet reported a 2019 poll showed that 77 percent of Americans wanted to keep Roe, the same poll found 61 percent wanted abortion restrictions in place.

Americans’ real opinions about abortion could be better gauged by the number of states that already have legislation prepared to outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

According to reporter Jay O’Brien of Florida’s WPEC-TV, 13 states have passed “trigger laws” that would ban most abortions.

Five other states have abortion bans on the books that date back to before the Roe decision in 1973, O’Brien said.

Joe Biden and the Democrats know a majority of voters in most states would reject their radical abortion extremism if given the chance.

That is most likely why this leak happened: to try to intimidate the Supreme Court to preserve the judicial activist abortion agenda, and to block the American people from participating in decisions about ending innocent lives.

These issues are not whims that can be brushed aside by progressive presumptions. Abortion is such an intense issue because it conflicts with deeply held, enduring ideas about the sacred nature of life.

