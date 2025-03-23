Precious Video: Scared 3-Year-Old Gives Himself Pep Talk as He Works to Save Great-Grandma's Life

Bridger Peabody is only three years old, but after he trusted in Jesus while conquering his fears to successfully save his great-grandmother’s life, he can be properly called a hero.

When Sharon Lewis, the boy’s great-grandmother, fell last month outside her home in Strasburg, Colorado, little Bridger was the only other person around to help.

Lewis was taking care of Bridger as his older sister was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for an injured finger, according to a report from KUSA-TV in Denver.

But Lewis unexpectedly had a fall while taking Bridger back to her home.

“We went up to the backyard, dark backyard,” Lewis recounted to the outlet.

“We did really good,” she continued. “Then we got up to the door where I was going to get the keys out. Well, I must have tripped over something just sticking up there.”

To make matters worse, Lewis hit her head on a cement step and started to bleed.

Bridger described later in his own words that she “had her walker and then she fell on our porch,” meaning that “she bonked her head, and then it popped open.”

Lewis told her great-grandson that she was all right, but said he would have to retrieve her cell phone from the car.

“We tried hollering for the neighbor because we saw her lights on,” Lewis recalled.

“I said, ‘You know what? You’re going to have to go out to the car and get my phone,’” Lewis said.

The incident happened after dark, and Bridger was afraid.

“He said, ‘It’s too dark, GG,’” Lewis said. “I said, ‘I know, but you’re going to have to be brave. Jesus will help you.”

Bridger was seen on surveillance footage mustering up the courage to face his fears.







He successfully retrieved the phone, allowing his great-grandmother to call for aid.

“He’s just a blessing,” Lewis added. “I call him a hero. He goes, ‘No. I’m Bridger.’ He’s not quite sure what a hero is, I think, but he definitely is.”

Stephanie Peabody, Bridger’s mother and the granddaughter of Lewis, said that she was unaware of the incident until she checked a surveillance app on her phone and saw ambulances at the home.

“When I opened my app, all I saw was ambulances in our driveway, so I called my mom in a panic,” she remarked in an interview with People.

But young Bridger already had the situation under control.

“She told me everything was OK that Grandma fell and that Tim, our neighbor, had Bridger and Darcee, his wife, was with Grandma,” she added.

“In that moment, I felt very overwhelmed and started crying.”

Peabody added that she and Bridger’s father, Matt, “can’t be more proud of him and how brave he was in that moment because he is scared of the dark.”

