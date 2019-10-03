After Pregnant Wife Placed on Bed Rest, Husband Replaces Her in Maternity Photo Shoot

Many couples enjoy celebrating their firstborn in a variety of ways. Baby showers, gender reveal parties, maternity photoshoots: there are plenty of ways that soon-to-be parents can mark and enjoy each step of the journey.

Pregnancy is not always the most glamorous time of a woman’s life, so curated photos of the pregnancy can really highlight the joys of pregnancy while minimizing the pitfalls.

Kelsey and Jared Brewer were excited to find out they were expecting, and have been documenting each milestone on their Facebook page, Life with the Brewers.

Kelsey has the added bonus of have a sister who is a photographer with K.M. Smither Photography, ensuring that she’d have the opportunity — despite the general fall rush to get family photos for Christmas — to capture the next chapter of her life.

As it turned out, though, the expectant mother was put on bed rest and was unable to make it to her appointment. But not to worry, Jared had it covered.

“When Kelsey got placed on bedrest the week of her maternity pictures she was really disappointed because she was looking forward to having those memories forever.. who wouldn’t be?” K.M. Smither Photography wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 25.

“So when her husband texted me wanting to replace her and surprise her with the pictures how could I say no?!”

“Not only is he hysterical but he was able to turn his wife’s frown upside down and brighten her mood completely!”

“How perfect are these!!” she added.

The photographer reassured her readers that, yes, her own sister would definitely be getting more photos from her, so even though Jared’s photos were hilarious, they wouldn’t be the only ones Kelsey would get.

Kelsey also posted on Facebook to update their readers on her condition as well as praise her husband and sister for making the most of their opportunity.

“I continue to say I am blessed, and yet I still feel like it is a total understatement!” she wrote. “Being put on bedrest 6+ weeks before your due date is never ideal and isn’t the most fun thing to do.”

“HOWEVER, being surrounded by the most amazing support system and having SO. MANY. PEOPLE. That are willing and able to step up to the plate to accomplish all of the things you had planned on finishing before the arrival of our sweet boy is the most amazing feeling!”

“My husband has been a total rock through this whole process and even managed to get with my sister to take these AMAZING PHOTOS! That I will literally cherish for the rest of my life!!” she continued.

“Thank you so much Kiana Whitney Smither for capturing these images of my amazing husband! I can’t wait to watch you work your magic once our sweet boy is here!”

