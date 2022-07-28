Share
Lifestyle
News

After Premature Announcement Earlier This Week, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star Dies at Age 77

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2022 at 6:37pm
Share

Actor Tony Dow, who played the character of Wally Cleaver on the classic TV family show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died at the age of 77 after a battle with liver cancer.

The announcement Wednesday followed one Tuesday that Dow was dead. His wife, Lauren Shulkind, mistakenly had told Dow’s management team that the actor had died after she was “very distraught” over his condition, according to the New York Post.

On Tuesday night, Dow’s son, Christopher, said his father was in “his last hours.”

On Wednesday, a post on Tony Dow’s Facebook page said the end had come.

“We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey,” the social media post said. “We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—’It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.’”

Trending:
Fire-Stricken Liberals Have Total Meltdown Over 'Militia Group' Helping Feed Families and Evacuate Residents

“Christopher has stated: Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone,’ ” the Facebook post said.

Dow died due to complications from liver cancer, said his manager, Frank Bilotta, according to The Washington Post. Dow passed away at his home in Topanga, California.

Is modern TV as good as 'Leave It to Beaver' was?

Dow played Wally Cleaver, the older brother of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver, who was played by Jerry Mathers, during the show’s six seasons from 1957 to 1963.

Dow was 12 when the show began; Mathers was 8. The first season aired on CBS, and the remaining five seasons ran on ABC.

Dow and Mathers returned to play their roles again in “The New Leave It to Beaver” from 1986-89.

“When I see a show about drugs, it can be an interesting story and I can get involved, but it doesn’t have the same kind of identification as when Beaver took his father’s electric drill and made a hole in the garage door,” Dow said in a 1988 interview with the Houston Chronicle, according to The Washington Post. “Those kind of stories are what make up real life, and growing up from child to adulthood. People say the show is milk and cookies, but I disagree. I think it’s the essence of growing up.”

Related:
Cause of Death of Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Revealed, Related to Surgery from Just One Day Before

The Washington Post cited a story published in the Kansas City Star in 2003 as summing up Dow’s attitude toward fans and fame.

“I could never understand the reaction that Jerry or I would get from people,” Dow said then. “Then I was on a plane once and I walked by this guy, and he looked really familiar to me. I asked a stewardess, ‘Who’s that guy?’ And she said, ‘Oh, that’s [Harlem Globetrotter] Meadowlark Lemon.’ And the biggest smile came across my face.”

“All of a sudden I realized what it is,” Dow said. “I mean, I don’t know what it is — but it happened to me. I just got that warm feeling and smiled and thought, ‘You know, that’s really cool.’”

Dow was remembered Wednesday by Mathers.

“Tony was not only my brother on TV, but in many ways in life as well,” Mathers, 74, said on Facebook. “He leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. Tony was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, and it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with him for 65 years.”

Dow also guest-starred on TV shows “My Three Sons,” “Dr. Kildare,” “Lassie” and in the movie “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

He also spent time behind the camera, directing episodes of TV shows such as “Coach,” “Harry and the Hendersons” and “Babylon 5.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




After Premature Announcement Earlier This Week, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star Dies at Age 77
Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Indicted on 117 Counts, Court Date Set
Trump Unloads 282-Page Devastating Ultimatum on CNN, Demands 'Corrections, Retractions, and Apologies', Or It's Lights-Out
Fire-Stricken Liberals Have Total Meltdown Over 'Militia Group' Helping Feed Families and Evacuate Residents
WNBA's Brittney Griner Drops Bombshell Claim About What Was Done to Her After She Was Cuffed
See more...

Conversation