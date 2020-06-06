Celebrity Deaths in May 2020

Here’s a look at some of the famous faces we lost in the month of May:

Cady Groves

Country singer Cady Groves, 30, passed away on May 2. Her brother said she died of natural causes, though he suspected that some medical issues she experienced last year might have resurfaced. Her top songs included “Oil and Water” and “This Little Girl.”

Don Shula

The start is what stops most people. – Don Shula #quote pic.twitter.com/N796IoCuVG — Raymond Brown (@RaymondBrown__) June 4, 2020

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died peacefully in his home on May 4. Shula won 347 games as a head coach and two Super Bowls. In 1972-73, he led the Miami Dolphins to complete the only perfect season in pro sports history. He was 90 years old.

Princess Maria Galitzine

Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, a descendant of the last rulers of Austria, died from a cardiac aneurysm on May 4. She is survived by her husband, chef Rishi Roop Singh, and their son Maxim. The princess was 31.

Barry Farber

My father Barry Farber, beloved, died this evening, at 6:25 pm. He was home, in bed, and we were all with him. He turned 90 just yesterday. He told me recently that his concept of death was “going somewhere I’ve never been before, like Finland or Estonia.” May God rest his soul. pic.twitter.com/5ocWK84gva — Celia Ingrid Farber (@CeliaFarber) May 7, 2020

Conservative talk radio host Barry Farber passed away peacefully in his home on May 6 at the age of 90. He worked in the radio industry for six decades and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2014.

Little Richard

On May 9, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard died at the age of 87. He sold over 30 million records and landed a spot among the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His son said that he had cancer.

Betty Wright

Grammy-winning R&B, funk and soul singer Betty Wright passed away on May 10 at the age of 66. She died peacefully in her home after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Her top songs included “Mother Wit” and “Where is the Love.”

Corey La Barrie

YouTuber Corey La Barrie, 25, was killed in a car crash on May 10. La Barrie was in the car with Daniel Silva, who appeared on the reality TV show “Ink Master,” when Silva allegedly drove a McLaren into a tree and a stop sign while under the influence. Silva was arrested on murder charges.

Gregory Tyree Boyce

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, was found dead alongside his girlfriend in their Las Vegas condo on May 13. According to Fox News, they died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl. Their deaths were declared accidental.

Frank Bielec

Frank Bielec, who worked as a designer on the reality TV show “Trading Spaces” for eight years during the show’s initial run and then again when it was revived in 2018, died on May 15. He passed away at the age of 72 from a heart attack.

Fred Willard

Comedic actor Fred Willard, 86, passed away on May 15. Willard was nominated for four Emmys for his work on “Modern Family,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “What’s Hot, What’s Not” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” The cause of his death was reportedly cardiac arrest.

Ken Osmond

Ken Osmond, known for his role as Eddie Haskell on “Leave It to Beaver,” died May 18 at the age of 76. Osmond served with the Los Angeles Police Department for 18 years and later reprised his role as Eddie Haskell on “The New Leave It to Beaver” and “Still the Beaver.”

Amber-Lee Friis

Amber-Lee Friis, a 2018 Miss Universe New Zealand finalist, passed away on May 18 at the age of 23. Friis worked very hard to overcome her difficult childhood and dreamed of helping other young women do likewise. The cause of her death has not yet been released.

Ravi Zacharias

Famous Christian apologist and evangelist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19 from a rare form of cancer called Sarcoma. He became a Christian after a failed suicide attempt in his teens and ultimately spent 48 years defending and sharing the Gospel. He was 74 years old.

Hagen Mills

Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared on “Baskets” and “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified,” died on May 19 after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and then himself. His ex, Erica Price, survived a chest and an arm wound. Mills was declared dead at the scene of the shooting. He was 29.

Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard, a former World Wrestling Entertainment star, was found dead on May 17. Gaspard went missing the weekend prior while swimming at Venice Beach. Police said that he was caught in a rip current. Gaspard was 39.

Eddie Sutton

Eddie Sutton racked up 8⃣0⃣6⃣ wins and 3⃣ Final Fours, but his biggest accomplishment was restoring pride in Cowboy basketball.#LetsWork I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/X4FIvIfEcw — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) May 26, 2020

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame basketball coach Eddie Sutton, 84, passed away from natural causes on May 23. Sutton accumulated more than 800 wins over the course of his career as a NCAA Division I head coach and led three teams to the Final Four.

Hana Kimura

Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro-wrestler and recent star on the reality show “Terrace House,” was found dead in her home on May 23. It is suspected that she died of suicide after being cyberbullied for her role in “Terrace House.” Kimura was 22.

Richard Herd

Actor Richard Herd, best known for his appearances on “Star Trek” and his role as Mr. Wilhelm on “Seinfeld,” died at the age of 87. He passed away in his home on May 26 as a result of “cancer-related causes,” a source told The Wrap.

