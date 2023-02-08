President Trump Delivers 'Real State of the Union' in 2 Minutes - Ends It with Bold Promise to American People

Thanks, Mr. President. I needed that.

I’m not talking about the speech President Joe Biden gave in his State of the Union address Tuesday.

I’m talking about the SOTU antidote delivered by former President Donald Trump.

While I appreciate the traditional opposition response delivered by Arkansas’ new Republican governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s speech nailed it, absolutely nailed it.

Where Biden attempted to say all is well on the Good Ship America, Trump stated what many of us were really thinking as we heard declarations (or in my case, read the transcript) of the official state of the union according to Joe Biden.

All is not well, though Biden attempted to paint wonderful pictures of what his administration has done since the end of the Trump administration two years ago.

But what about the southern border, and the nonsense in Ukraine, and the crushing inflation, and the southern border, and the weaponizing of revered government institutions, and energy costs, and the awareness of the lack of direction in our nation, and the southern border, and loss of free speech, and the failures of our medical establishment and on and on and on?

And why didn’t Biden address the invasion on our southern border?

I’ll not bore you with what Biden said. If you’re interested, you can read the White House transcript of it here. It’s no wonder one member of Congress — Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois — knowing the string of lies to come, chose to not even attend the SOTU address.

Rather than reviewing what was said Tuesday to Congress, it’s better that you know the thoughts of Donald Trump, as he responded — point by point — to the claims by Biden.

Trump’s entire speech is less than 2 minutes, and it’s worth hearing every word because it shows us how things really are.

“Here’s the real state of the union,” Trump began. “Over the past two years, under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our southern border.

“Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children.

“Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave.

“And under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.

“Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century.

“Real wages are down 21 months in a row.

“Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before. And the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents.

“His administration is waging war on free speech.

“They are trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children.

“He’s leading us to the brink of World War III.

“And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and it’s not even close,” Trump said.

“But the good news is, we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden has created,” Trump continued.

“I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again.

“We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America first.

“Thank you,” Trump concluded.

And thank you, Mr. President. It’s good once again to hear a voice of leadership.

