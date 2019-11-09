SECTIONS
Pressley Splits from Other 'Squad' Members, Endorses Warren for President

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts speaks while the other members of the so-called squad -- from left, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- look on.Alex Wroblewski / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts speaks while the other members of the so-called squad -- from left, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- look on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 9, 2019 at 12:20am
Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is breaking away from the fellow members of the progressive congressional clique that calls itself “the squad.”

Unlike Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who are supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Pressley is endorsing fellow Massachusetts politician Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I have seen Ms. Warren in small church basements and in packed gymnasiums,” Pressley said in a video posted on Twitter. “And she is consistent. She never loses sight of the people. You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans — but here’s the thing. The plans are about power: who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it.”

“For Elizabeth and me, power belongs in the hands of the people,” she continued. “That’s why she is fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.

“This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation. Elizabeth knows how to fight, and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president.”

Pressley also released a statement about her endorsement.

“Elizabeth has made it her life’s work to pursue justice for working families and put economic and political power in the hands of people,” she said, according to The New York Times. “We find ourselves in a fight for the soul of our nation, and I know Elizabeth can win it.”

In its reporting, The Times said the endorsement of the first-term lawmaker is Warren’s “most high-profile congressional endorsement to this point.”

Pressley said she had been approached by several campaigns that sought her endorsement, including those of Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The endorsement drew a buzz on Twitter, underscoring divisions within the Democratic Party.

Warren remained on the sidelines last year when Pressley, then a Boston City Council member, defeated 10-term Democratic former Rep. Mike Capuano in the party’s primary.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
