Pressley Splits from Other 'Squad' Members, Endorses Warren for President

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is breaking away from the fellow members of the progressive congressional clique that calls itself “the squad.”

Unlike Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who are supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Pressley is endorsing fellow Massachusetts politician Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I have seen Ms. Warren in small church basements and in packed gymnasiums,” Pressley said in a video posted on Twitter. “And she is consistent. She never loses sight of the people. You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans — but here’s the thing. The plans are about power: who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it.”

TRENDING: Soros' $800k Attempt To Buy Election Backfires When GOP Candidate Nets Even Larger Win Than Expected

“For Elizabeth and me, power belongs in the hands of the people,” she continued. “That’s why she is fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.

“This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation. Elizabeth knows how to fight, and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president.”

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019

Pressley also released a statement about her endorsement.

“Elizabeth has made it her life’s work to pursue justice for working families and put economic and political power in the hands of people,” she said, according to The New York Times. “We find ourselves in a fight for the soul of our nation, and I know Elizabeth can win it.”

Do you think Pressley's endorsement will help Warren win the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In its reporting, The Times said the endorsement of the first-term lawmaker is Warren’s “most high-profile congressional endorsement to this point.”

Pressley said she had been approached by several campaigns that sought her endorsement, including those of Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The endorsement drew a buzz on Twitter, underscoring divisions within the Democratic Party.

I’m sorry, there’s really no polite way of saying this, but the hardcore Bernie supporters are an extremely toxic bunch. The reaction to Ayanna Pressley endorsing Warren is unhinged and there was nothing of the sort from the Warren crowd when AOC endorsed Bernie. It’s demented. — I, Muller (@I_C_Muller) November 6, 2019

RELATED: Trump Preemptively Welcomes Bloomberg to the Race by Giving Him a Nickname: 'Little Michael'

The lefty Congresswoman from Mass supports the lefty Senator from Mass, whose seat she will probably run for one day *soon*.I think the only people who are surprised by this are the people who can’t navigate using a map unless the Cyclon is talking.https://t.co/jwq7tFQ6Vz — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 6, 2019

Ayanna Pressley hasn’t been consistently aligned with the rest of The Squad. For example in July AOC, Omar and Tlaib voted no on a resolution to condemn the civilian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel. Pressley voted yes https://t.co/qiNiVDR4Yf — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) November 6, 2019

Ayanna Pressley, like Warren, is well to the right of Sanders and her friends in the new Congress who endorsed him. The defensiveness about this fact betrays those who like to pretend that Warren is as progressive. They’re not interested in an honest debate because they’ll lose. — Alyson Metzger (@AlysonMetzger) November 6, 2019

For anyone confused as to why Pressley endorsed Warren, look no further than this clip of her caping for Hillary Clinton’s bonafides😬 “I know what a progressive looks like, and I know what they do… [Hillary] is a progressive. I’m tired of people trying to mansplain this away” pic.twitter.com/2wiHWQkVlM — Djangಠ_ರೃ 🏴‍☠️ (@DjangoHoorides) November 6, 2019

Warren remained on the sidelines last year when Pressley, then a Boston City Council member, defeated 10-term Democratic former Rep. Mike Capuano in the party’s primary.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.