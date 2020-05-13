The normally family-friendly CBS game show “The Price is Right” took a decidedly controversial turn Monday when it broached the subject of abortion.

RuPaul, known for his eponymous drag queen reality show, and host Drew Carey sparked a hefty bit of social media controversy when the contestants’ winnings from “The Price is Right at Night” special were matched and given to Planned Parenthood, RuPaul’s charity of choice.

The same organization that the show promised would receive the donation of almost $100,000 aborted 345,672 babies between October 2017 and September 2018, according to the Planned Parenthood 2018-2019 annual report.

Fans on social media were quick to express their outrage over the $97,266 donation to Planned Parenthood.

Tell me I’m wrong but The Price is Right is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this? They celebrate the deaths. 🤬🤬🤬 — Thetimeisnow (@Gary36940794) May 12, 2020

I’m greatly saddened that TPIR will be contributing to Rupaul’s choice of “charity,” Planned Parenthood, the Number 1 abortion provider and baby killer in America. I’m also greatly saddened that the audience cheered Planned Parenthood as the designated beneficiary. — Paul J. Klosterman (@PaulJKlosterman) May 12, 2020

Others voiced their appreciation for RuPaul coming on the show and openly advocating for an organization they support.

Legend @RuPaul is on The Price is Right playing for matched donations to @PPFA #PlannedParenthood, because that’s what heroes do. pic.twitter.com/kKnjxPtvSY — Ryan the Kid-Man 🌊🌈 (@rcs818) May 12, 2020

.@RuPaul is on the #PriceIsRight at Night Primetime Special TONIGHT! Catch the Emmy Award winner, TV host, actor, model, and queen of drag at 8pmET/PT on CBS. 💅 pic.twitter.com/g9ZBT40wUd — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 11, 2020

The drag queen has been very outspoken about his support for Planned Parenthood as an “important organization” over the years, especially since it was the first place that employed his mother after her divorce.

“My mother, she had never really had a job before. Planned Parenthood represented so much freedom for us,” he told Marie Claire in a 2017 interview.

“In my heart, it represents so much strength, and I think it’s a very important organization.”

“Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down,” he added. “We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous!”

The donation is a curious move to many, as Planned Parenthood doesn’t seem to have a shortage of funds. In July 2019, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg donated $1 million to the organization.

Further politicizing an already polarizing decision from “The Price is Right” to fund the abortion clinic is Planned Parenthood’s 2020 action plan to push back against its pro-life opponents.

In October, it launched a $45 million program to support abortion-rights candidates in the 2020 elections.

Planned Parenthood’s executive director, Kelley Robinson, said in a statement that the organization funded the campaign on behalf of Americans who “simply do not support attacks on their reproductive health care and rights” and “are outraged at what Trump and other politicians are doing.”

The Western Journal reached out to CBS for comment, but has not yet heard back.

