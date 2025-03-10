Priceless Video: With Just 4 Hilarious Words Trump Proves He's Not Shilling for Bitcoin

After President Donald Trump created stockpiles of digital assets for the United States, the commander in chief provided a glimpse into his philosophy behind the project.

A Thursday fact sheet from the White House said that the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile would position “the United States as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy.”

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve would treat cryptocurrencies as a “reserve asset” and would be “capitalized with bitcoin owned by the Department of Treasury that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings.”

One criticism of cryptocurrency is the volatility of the products.

But Trump seemed to acknowledge those risks during a cryptocurrency summit he hosted Friday at the White House.

“Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE’RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE.” –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqUrHQ1xLl — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 8, 2025



He criticized previous moves to sell the government’s Bitcoin seized through enforcement actions, according to Mediaite.

“From this day on, America will follow the rule that every Bitcoin knows very well: Never sell your Bitcoin,” Trump said. “That’s a little phrase that they have. I don’t know if that’s right or not.”

“Who the hell knows?” he emphasized.

“Who knows? Who knows? But so far, it’s been right. Let’s keep it that way.”

Trump: “Never sell your bitcoin. That’s a little phrase that they have. I don’t know if that’s right or not. Who the hell knows?” pic.twitter.com/wCYMlJZb8X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 7, 2025





Trump continued, “The Treasury and Commerce Departments will explore new pathways to accumulate additional Bitcoin holdings for the reserve, provided it’s done at no cost to the taxpayers,” per Mediaite.

The commander in chief noted that the federal government is already “one of the largest holders in the world,” with some 200,000 Bitcoin in reserve.

Bitcoin is indeed a new frontier for the way in which the world exchanges goods and services.

Trump at least seemed to acknowledge the risk while discussing the opportunity of having a reserve of the “digital gold,” which has enjoyed “scarcity and security” since its creation, per the White House.

At the same time, however, Trump made clear that “the government will not acquire additional assets” for the Digital Asset Stockpile “beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings.”

“Currently, no clear policy exists for managing these assets, leading to a lack of accountability and inadequate exploration of options to centralize, secure, or maximize their value,” the fact sheet observed.

“This move harnesses the power of digital assets for national prosperity, rather than letting them languish in limbo.”

Trump seems to be taking a development mindset toward our federal government and beyond, seeking unorthodox ways to add value and grow the pie while mitigating risks.

That’s the beauty of the “who the hell knows” sentiment.

He’s acknowledging that the future is not guaranteed, but he’s making a sincere attempt to enter that future with boldness and optimism.

That’s the spirit this nation needs.

