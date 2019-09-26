Princess Beatrice Gets Engaged During Trip to Italy

Wedding bells are not far off for the newly engaged couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who announced their engagement on Sept. 26.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday announcing the happy news and sharing the sentiments of the couple and their families.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple shared through the official announcement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.”

I’m so excited to announce my engagement to Edo pic.twitter.com/MvvwRRk0HT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 26, 2019

TRENDING: DOJ Clears Trump Less Than 24 Hours After Pelosi's Impeachment Announcement

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Both families seem on board and approving of the engagement, and Buckingham Palace included quotes from both of them.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said in the statement.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Mozzi’s parents echoed the bride-to-be’s parents, alluding to the strong family ties that brought them together.

“Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life,” Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi said. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see.”

“They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Recent Health Scare Was the Result of a 'Broken Heart'

Princess Eugenie was tasked with the privilege of taking some of the photos of Beatrice and Edoardo, and lost no time posting them on Instagram and congratulating them.

“Beabea — wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo,” Princess Eugenie captioned the photo she took. “It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.

I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law pic.twitter.com/WIhe9eamrF — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019

Sarah Ferguson also took the opportunity to post her own personal congratulations on Twitter.

“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy,” she tweeted. “I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.