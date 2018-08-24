Pro-Life Groups Target Senator Who Flip-Flopped on Planned Parenthood – ‘Enough of the Mere Lip Service’

West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has become wishy-washy in his support for pro-life.

Manchin had been known for his attention to pro-life issues and promising to defund Planned Parenthood.

But recently, his stance on the issue has taken a different turn, and he has been supporting the organization that performs hundreds of thousands of abortions.

Manchin issued a statement on Aug. 3, 2015, responding to “the callous behavior of Planned Parenthood staff in recently released videos, which casually discuss the sale, possibly for profit, of fetal tissue after an abortion.”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

“Until these allegations have been answered and resolved, I do not believe that taxpayer money should be used to fund this organization; instead those funds should be sent to other health care providers, including community health centers, which provide important women’s healthcare services,” the statement said.

“While my vote is one that will prevent taxpayers dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, I will remain committed to ensuring that all women in West Virginia and America receive the health care services they need.”

Manchin’s campaign was even financially supported by the Susan B. Anthony List, whose mission “is to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives.”

The organization committed $1.6 million to Manchin, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Would you vote for Joe Manchin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, said, “Liberal Senator Joe Manchin has failed West Virginians by continuing to fund abortion provider Planned Parenthood, voicing opposition to pro-life judges, and standing with Hillary Clinton and her pro-abortion agenda,” according to the Free Beacon.

Morrisey is running against Manchin for his Senate seat.

Many Manchin supporters are upset by his inaction to defund Planned Parenthood like he had promised.

Joe Manchin is a liar & hypocrite! He turned his back on the people of West Virginia! He says he’s pro-life but refused to defund Planned Parenthood who butchers over 320,000 pre-borns every year! Manchin supported Obama who destroyed coal industry in WV! Vote NO on Manchin! — George Wallace (@gwallace48) August 16, 2018

“Many West Virginia voters will be disappointed to learn that while Joe Manchin claims to be pro-life, he has a dismal 44 percent pro-life voting record in his career as a U.S. senator.” #WVGOP #ProLife https://t.co/DQf0JuVN9N — WVGOP (@WVGOP) July 30, 2018

“In more than nine times out of ten, Planned Parenthood resolves pregnancy with abortion,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a news release. “They are clearly an abortion-centered, profit-driven business — yet taxpayers are forced to fork over nearly $554 million each year to their coffers.

“Where does Sen. Manchin stand on this injustice? Last month, he voted to force states to fund the abortion giant through Title X grants.”

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Manchin up by 7 points and Morrisey for the Senate Seat, but no poll results more recent than July 16 were available.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.