SECTIONS
World News
Print

Watch: Boy Thrown in Street Survives After Rollover with No Seat belt

By Jennifer Bushnell
at 5:46pm
Print

On a motorway in Taiwan two children survived a rollover accident despite not wearing their seat belts.

The accident was caught on a dash-cam and shows the two children being thrown from the car through the open window as the car rolled across the road.

The children’s father, identified by the Daily Mirror only as Mr. Lee, was driving the vehicle and crashed into the back of a silver saloon.

Shortly after, the silver saloon also began to flip.

Both Mr. Lee’s 11-year-old son and his daughter were flung from the window. They both landed on the motorway.

TRENDING: Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

“Police in Tainan’s Xinying district said three people including the two children were injured during the accident, but fortunately none suffered life-threatening injuries,” the Mirror reported.

The driver of the silver saloon was treated for his injuries.

Mr. Lee was wearing his seat belt, but the children in the backseat were not.

Do you believe seat belts are an important safety precaution?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Not only will Mr. Lee face charges for his children not wearing their seat belts, but he may have charges for the rear-end collision, as well.

He will be charged about $195.

The Taipei Times reported that in 2011 laws were put into place for backseat seat belt requirements.

Some vehicles are not even manufactured with seat belts, and they may need to be installed.

“The regulation was not designed to punish motorists, but rather to make the public aware of the importance of fastening seat belts even when they are sitting in the backseats.”

RELATED: New Ebola Outbreak Spreads Further as Death Toll Rises

Seat belts may seem like a hassle, but in the end, they save lives.

These two children were lucky to survive after being thrown from the rolling vehicle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Steven Beyer

A billboard featuring former San Francisco 49ers quaterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store on Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

College Kicks Nike to the Curb: ‘If Nike is Ashamed of America, We Are Ashamed of Them’

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Savannah Pointer

A wall of Nike jerseys in a storeCBS 17 / YouTube screen shot

Sporting Goods Store To Remove All Nike Products- ‘Colin, You Just Don’t Know What Sacrifice Is’

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.