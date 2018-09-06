Watch: Boy Thrown in Street Survives After Rollover with No Seat belt

On a motorway in Taiwan two children survived a rollover accident despite not wearing their seat belts.

The accident was caught on a dash-cam and shows the two children being thrown from the car through the open window as the car rolled across the road.

The children’s father, identified by the Daily Mirror only as Mr. Lee, was driving the vehicle and crashed into the back of a silver saloon.

Shortly after, the silver saloon also began to flip.

Both Mr. Lee’s 11-year-old son and his daughter were flung from the window. They both landed on the motorway.

TRENDING: Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

“Police in Tainan’s Xinying district said three people including the two children were injured during the accident, but fortunately none suffered life-threatening injuries,” the Mirror reported.

The driver of the silver saloon was treated for his injuries.

Mr. Lee was wearing his seat belt, but the children in the backseat were not.

Do you believe seat belts are an important safety precaution? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Not only will Mr. Lee face charges for his children not wearing their seat belts, but he may have charges for the rear-end collision, as well.

He will be charged about $195.

The Taipei Times reported that in 2011 laws were put into place for backseat seat belt requirements.

Some vehicles are not even manufactured with seat belts, and they may need to be installed.

“The regulation was not designed to punish motorists, but rather to make the public aware of the importance of fastening seat belts even when they are sitting in the backseats.”

RELATED: New Ebola Outbreak Spreads Further as Death Toll Rises

Seat belts may seem like a hassle, but in the end, they save lives.

These two children were lucky to survive after being thrown from the rolling vehicle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.