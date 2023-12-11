Share
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take Over Senate Office Building, Police Move in with Zip Ties

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2023 at 1:53pm
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over the lobby of the Hart Senate Office building on Monday and demanded a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the Washington Examiner, more than 40 protesters were arrested.

Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Signal posted on X that the demonstrators chanted “ceasefire now” and scattered fake money on the floor of the lobby to represent “blood money.”

Some of the protesters held a large banner that read, “‘Aid to Israel = Bombing Palestinians.”

Olohan said the U.S. Capitol Police were “zip tying them one by one.”

Officers were seen leading zip-tied protesters, many wearing face masks, out of the building.


One protester climbed onto a black statue in the lobby and tied himself to it, according to Sam Fisker of Scripps News.

The Examiner reported the protester yelled, “Cease-fire now,” and was later charged with resisting arrest.

The Washington Post quoted a Capitol Police spokesman as saying 49 people had been arrested and charged with unlawfully crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

It said the demonstration had been organized by several organizations.

“Funding more death and destruction of human life is immoral and wrong,” Sandra Tamari, the executive director of Adalah Justice Project, said in a statement, according to the Post. “It makes no one secure, and instead fuels hatred and continued war.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina dismissed the demonstration in a comment posted to X.

“Anti-Israel protestors making a mess of the Senate. I’m sure they’ll change hearts and minds by making hardworking Senate custodial workers spend their entire day cleaning up the mess they created. Thank you to Capitol Police and the Senate facility staff for upholding professionalism in the midst of such clownery,” he wrote.


Amid protests in Washington, Israel continued to attack Hamas outposts in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported Monday that 104 Israeli troops have been killed in the war launched by Hamas when it slaughtered 1,200 people in an Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday there is no timetable for Israel to end its campaign to eviscerate Hamas, according to The Associated Press.

“We are going to defend ourselves. I am fighting for Israel’s future,” he said.

