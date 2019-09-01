SECTIONS
Sports
Print

Pro-Trump NFL Owner Stephen Ross Trades Away Anthem Kneeler Right Before Regular Season

×
By Bryan Chai
Published September 1, 2019 at 9:16am
Print

The NFL’s regular season is set to kick off on Thursday when the Green Bay Packers travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears. For many NFL fans, these are the longest few days of the year as the drought of meaningful professional football is just about over.

This year, a flurry of roster transactions less than a week before the regular season begins has given NFL plans plenty to chew on before the Bears and Packers take the field.

Of those transactions, no two teams have been more active than the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

With the unexpected retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, the Texans appear to be gunning for the AFC South title. They’ve made a flurry of “win-now” moves while also being forced to deal away disgruntled Pro-Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. Clowney was threatening to hold out over a contract dispute.

TRENDING: FEC Demands Bernie Account for Whopping 69 Pages of Questionable Donations

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are very clearly in asset accumulation mode.

Do you think the Texans have any shot at winning the Super Bowl this year?

Instead of focusing on moves to help them win now, the Dolphins appear to be making moves to help shed salaries and acquire draft picks. They likely have their eye on a pair of star college quarterbacks: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence or Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

So what happens when the win-now Texans and win-later Dolphins engage in trade talks? A blockbuster trade involving a medley of talented players and future draft picks.

The Texans likely got the two best players in the deal. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil gives a major boost to a porous Houston offensive line that left its franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, battered and bruised. Tunsil was clearly the big get for Houston, and the Texans better hope he lives up to being worth two first-round picks and a second-round pick.

But it’s the other player that Houston nabbed that is raising some eyebrows. Receiver Kenny Stills, one of the NFL’s last remaining anthem kneelers and close friend of Colin Kaepernick, was seemingly thrown into the deal. The Texans have no real need for a receiver, and already employ arguably the best receiver in football in DeAndre Hopkins.

Here’s a Miami Herald video of Stills kneeling for the anthem before a 2018 pre-season game.

RELATED: NFL Stars Pour Cold Water on the Idea of Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Playing in the NFL

So was Kenny Stills dumped into the trade because of the critical remarks he had made toward Dolphins owner Stephen Ross? The world will likely never know, but that hasn’t stopped social media from speculating that Ross got rid of Stills after the receiver bad-mouthed Ross over a fundraiser Ross hosted for President Donald Trump.

Stills had previously taken to social media to accuse Ross of hypocrisy for both founding a nonprofit, “RISE,” that promotes equality and also throwing a fundraiser for Trump.

Unfortunately for NFL fans who love drama, the Texans do not play the Dolphins this year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bryan Chai
Social Media Editor
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







Pro-Trump NFL Owner Stephen Ross Trades Away Anthem Kneeler Right Before Regular Season
Poll: Young Americans No Longer Prioritize Patriotism and Religion
NFL Superstar Andrew Luck Abruptly Retires, Team Won't Ask for Any of the $24.8 Million 'They Are Owed'
Anthem Protester Eric Reid Delivers Dirty Hit to Player Who Told Him He Was 'Wrong' Days Earlier
Kaepernick Cheers on Remaining NFL Anthem Kneelers as He's Passed Up for a 40-Year-Old Journeyman
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×