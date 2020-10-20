Login
Pro Wrestler Príncipe Aéreo Dead at Age 26 After Collapsing During Match

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 20, 2020 at 3:04pm
Fans present at a wrestling match between Luis Ángel Salazar, known in the ring as “Príncipe Aéreo,” and “Redeemed” on Saturday night watched as 26-year-old Salazar collapsed on the mat.

The tag-team match was being held east of the Mexican capital, in Ciudad Netzahualcóyotl, at Arena San Juan Pantitlán.

Video of the match shows the wrestler had just received slaps to the chest and a kick to the stomach from Redeemed, but shortly after he staggered sideways and fell flat on his back. Salazar’s opponent seemed to quickly notice something was wrong, and soon the referee was involved, too.

Another wrestler even kicked Redeemed while he was kneeling next to Salazar, but soon he too realized this wasn’t part of the evening’s plans.

According to the BBC, medics entered the ring and began attending to Salazar, and he was taken across the street to a clinic, but he was already gone.

Rumors spread about the cause of death being a heart attack, but the autopsy showed that it was actually a ruptured middle cerebral artery that claimed the life of the 26-year-old.

Salazar’s passing has elicited an outpouring of support and condolences from around the world.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of luchador Principe Aereo, who died in the ring, following an apparent stroke,” former WWE star Mick Foley tweeted.

“Rest in peace Principe.”

Other wrestling events have held moments of applause to remember the young wrestler.

“The Naucalpan Arena gave a minute of applause to Príncipe Aéreo,” the Más Lucha 14 Años twitter account shared.

“Very sad news about the death of #PrincipeAereo,” a translation of a tweet from wrestler “El Hijo del Santo” says. “I wish his family prompt resignation and eternal rest for him.”

Principe had been wrestling for around a decade, and many are shocked that he has been taken at such a young age.

Wrestlers and the organizer of the match, The Mexa Wrestling company, have volunteered to pay for the medical and funeral costs as well as raise money to help out his family during this time of loss.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
