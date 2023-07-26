Prosecutor Told Hunter Biden He Loved Him During US Attorney's Investigation Into First Son

The ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and overseas business dealings has come under increased scrutiny recently, revealing disturbing connections that raise serious questions about conflicts of interest.

According to a report from Fox News, a thorough examination of Chief Deputy Attorney General of Delaware Alexander Snyder-Mackler, his association with the Biden family, and the investigation into Hunter Biden brings to light a concerning web of relationships that demands closer scrutiny.

Mackler’s long-standing ties with the Bidens cannot be overlooked, having served as Joe Biden’s legal counsel during his vice presidency and as a press secretary during the former senator’s tenure between 2007 and 2008.

Perhaps even more significant is the fact, Mackler’s stint as an assistant United States attorney in the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office coincided with the federal inquiry into Hunter Biden’s financial affairs.

While the specifics of Mackler’s involvement in the probe remain elusive, his prominent position in the office investigating the president’s son raises legitimate concerns about impartiality.

Intriguingly, emails retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop, verified by Fox News, depict a close relationship between Mackler and Hunter Biden, with Mackler signing off one email with “Love you brother.”

Although Mackler insisted he was unaware of the investigation during his tenure as a federal prosecutor, the timing and nature of their communication after the probe’s initiation could raise eyebrows.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Mackler’s direct role in the investigation, his current position as the Deputy Attorney General of Delaware and his multiple visits to the White House during the Biden administration inevitably raise questions about potential conflicts of interest. Notably, one-on-one meetings with President Biden and other high-ranking officials further add to the complexity of the situation.

Recent developments in Hunter Biden’s case, such as his initial promise to plead guilty, followed by an unexpected plea of not guilty, fuel suspicions of corruption and political maneuvering.

Do you think Hunter Biden is going to be let off scot-free? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This shift has not gone unnoticed by the public, who seek clarity and transparency in this high-profile investigation. The denials of claims made by IRS whistleblowers, alleging interference with the investigation into Hunter Biden, only deepen the skepticism surrounding the case.

The joint investigation by the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee and House Ways and Means Committee further underscores the gravity of the matter, revealing that concerns go beyond partisan lines.

While Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that investigators had full autonomy in prosecutorial decisions, the lingering perception of bias demands a thorough and transparent inquiry.

Calls for testimonies from federal officials by House Republicans emphasize the urgency to address these concerns.

Preserving the credibility of the investigation is of utmost importance, ensuring it remains free from political influence and adheres to the principles of justice and fairness.

The existence of apparent conflicts of interest, exemplified by Mackler’s intimate connections to the Biden family and the ongoing investigation, calls into question the integrity of the process.

The American people deserve an investigation that is impartial, unswayed by affiliations, and grounded in the principles of accountability. Restoring public faith in the justice system requires a comprehensive review of any potential conflicts of interest to ensure that justice prevails and that no one is above the law.

As this investigation continues, it falls upon both lawmakers on Capitol Hill and concerned citizens to maintain a vigilant eye on the proceedings. Striving for the truth and the integrity of our institutions should transcend political divides and unite us in our pursuit of a fair and equitable resolution that serves the best interests of our nation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.